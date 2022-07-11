Loved Princess Beatrice's vampy Wimbledon mini dress? We've found a £25 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice's sartorial elegance has stunned royal fans of late, with her seriously enviable wardrobe proving the 33-year-old royal has a penchant for fashion.

Slipping into a fabulous floral frock from The Vampire's Wife to attend Wimbledon on Friday, Princess Beatrice looked positively radiant in the statement mini dress, adorned with pink flowers. Complete with romantic shirred sleeves trimmed with elegant ruffles and laced with a feminine ruffled hem, Beatrice stood out on Centre Court as she joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Royal fans were quick to react to the royal's statement dress, which caused fashion mania on fan account @royalfashionpolice.

"Beatrice has been rocking pretty clothes all season!" said one fan, as another penned: "Bea looks summer chic in a dress that flatters all her best features. Bravo Bea!"

Royal fans swooned over Princess Beatrice's statement frock

"She looks very cute. Has been killing the fashion game! And they look so happy [heart emoji]," added a third fan.

At £595, Beatrice's 'Mini Gloria Dress' is as luxe as it looks, but we've sourced the ultimate lookalike for those wishing to emulate the mother-of-one's unrivalled sense of style.

This floral print, high-neck and frill hemmed skate dress is giving us serious Princess Beatrice vibes. From the feminine print to the regal ruched sleeves, at just £25.20, you'll be hard pushed to find a more affordable dupe.

Floral Skater Dress, £25.20, Boohoo

Capturing the edgy glamour of The Vampire's Wife, this embellished puff sleeve mini dress from ASOS is equally charming, complete with an open back and thigh-skimming length to make for the perfect partywear.

Floral mini dress, £72, ASOS

Thrifty Princess Beatrice has an archive of designer labels and high fashion pieces in her collection, but she also loves a high-street bargain.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson amped up her funky florals with her go-to wicker handbag from Zara - one that she's often seen armed with on balmy summer days.

Her 'Plaited City Bag' swiftly sold out, having been in the royal's archive since 2019. We love to see her recycling her former looks!

