Duchess Camilla's 75th birthday portrait gave surprise insight into her life – did you spot it?

Duchess Camilla turned 75 last week, and to celebrate, she released a series of beautiful portraits.

In one of the photos, Prince Charles' wife gave a serious hint at what has kept her thriving well into her seventies, with a bowl of peaches in front of her. With a bounty of health benefits, it's no surprise that the Duchess of Cornwall is in such good health.

As well as being budget-friendly (you can buy a punnet of peaches from Tesco for 95p), peaches are extremely supportive when it comes to staying in good health.

Studies show that peach extract can help lower cholesterol and high blood pressure, plus they also contain potassium, which can help to control blood pressure.

Peaches can also help with digestion, as they contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, helping ease constipation.

Duchess Camilla and her favourite fruit

The furry fruit includes prebiotics, which can decrease inflammation, which if left unchecked can result in heart disease, diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer's.

While the fuzzy skin isn't suited to everyone's taste, it contains a lot of goodness, responsible for supporting your immune system – perhaps that's why Duchess Camilla only caught Covid once, while her husband had it twice!

Duchess Camilla's dog appeared in her birthday portraits

Peaches could also be responsible for Duchess Camilla's healthy eyesight, as they include beta-carotene, which supports good vision.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are both in notably good health for their years, with the Duchess saying Prince Charles was the fittest man of his age that she knew back in 2020. Long may their health continue!

