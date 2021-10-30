Royal Style Watch: 8 stunning looks we loved this week from Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Our favourite royals have been busy this week in the lead up to Halloween, sporting a wide range of different looks. Queen Letizia brought the glamour in her semi-sheer fishnet gown, while Meghan Markle showcased her off-duty style in a casual shirt and a pair of denim jeans.

The Duchess of Cornwall looked as elegant as ever in a long-sleeved black dress for the 'Shameless! Festival' reception, while Princess Anne donned her official military uniform for an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

We've rounded up our favourite outfits of the week, so you can get some winter fashion inspiration from the royals themselves…

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle looked casually cool as she made her first public appearance since visiting New York with Prince Harry last month. Teaming up with Brightly to read her debut children's book, The Bench, the Duchess wore the 'Mika' high-low hem shirt from Anine Bing. She accessorised with gold jewellery, including her Cartier 'Love' bracelet in 18ct gold.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia attended the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards in Madrid on Tuesday

Queen Letizia wowed royal fans when she attended the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards in Madrid on Tuesday. The royal recycled a semi-sheer fringed gown by BOSS, and finished off the striking look with a Nina Ricci leather clutch and black snakeskin-embossed pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

The monarch later recycled a powder pink suit for her visit to a school in Tui

She later swapped her monochrome frock for a powder pink suit, also by BOSS, during a visit to a school in Tui. She made sure to coordinate her shoes to her outfit, sporting the pink 'Mayfair' pumps from the brand.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor was pictured at the British Vogue and Self Portrait event in London

Prince William's cousin looked beautiful in a black embellished dress when she attended the British Vogue x Self-Portrait event this week. The stylish royal paired the frock with chunky black boots and a black bag with bow detailing, looking as cool as ever as she posed for the camera.

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla donned an elegant black dress to attend a reception alongside Carrie Johnson

The Duchess of Cornwall also donned a black dress for the 'Shameless! Festival' reception on Wednesday, which was a collaboration between Women of the World (WOW) and Birkbeck’s SHaME project. The elegant frock featured long-sleeves and she wore a red 'WOW' brooch to bring a pop of colour to the look.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York looked gorgeous in green as she made a special announcement on Instagram

Sarah Ferguson looked gorgeous in green as she took to social media to announce the launch of her new historical Book Club in partnership with Mills and Boon. The Duchess wore a velvet green blazer with a matching headband, and we are obsessed!

The mum-of-two sent royal fans wild as she posed in a black mini dress and a statement emerald jacket

It seems that the royal is rather fond of green at the moment, as earlier in the week she sent fans wild as she posed for a picture in a black mini dress and statement emerald jacket. She finished off the look with black pumps, looking oh-so sophisticated.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne looked so chic in her military uniform on Tuesday

Princess Anne swapped out her brightly coloured co-ords and patterned pieces on Tuesday for her official military uniform – and wow. The royal sported a chic navy skirt and coordinating blazer complete with gold cuff detailing. She opted for a colour clashing moment, wearing her navy jacket over the top of a white blouse.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima rocked a statement printed dress from Rixo in a new photo shared by the Royal House of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima always knows how to make a fashion statement, and this week was no different. The royal wore the 'Billie' dress from Rixo, which featured ruffle detailing and a stunning floral print. She paired the dress with staple black leather knee high boots by Gianvito Rossi.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria loves to experiment with bold colours

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made a serious statement during a visit to the Swedish Public Health Agency. She rocked a bold red and blue jacket from Remake Stockholms Stadsmission with a simple black roll neck and smart black trousers. The royal finished off the look with a blue clutch bag from Stella McCartney – stunning!

