Royal Style Watch: From Meghan Markle's designer blouse to Princess Beatrice's satin skirt

This week, the royals went all out with their wintery outfits for an array of exciting events. Meghan Markle gave her first TV interview since giving birth to baby Lilibet in a dreamy designer blouse, while Princess Beatrice headed to an intimate dinner in London wearing a stunning satin skirt.

Queen Rania also took style notes from Kate Middleton when she wore a Dior coat dress to meet with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. See our favourite royal looks from this week and get ready to swoon…

The Duchess of Sussex

VIDEO: Meghan Markle looks elegant in white for first TV interview

The Duchess of Sussex delighted fans when she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday in her first televised interview since giving birth to baby Lilibet. Meghan looked radiant in a statement 'Silk Palm Leaf Balloon Sleeve' white blouse from Oscar de la Renta and smart black trousers as she took to the sofa.

She finished off her outfit with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and dainty jewellery, wearing her glossy locks in a voluminous bouncy blowdry – beautiful!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended an intimate dinner in London on Wednesday

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie put on a stylish sisterly display at an intimate dinner on Wednesday, which was hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the 'Loci' vegan sneaker in aid of The Blue Marine Foundation.

Beatrice opted for a brown satin skirt from Reiss, which she styled with a black v-neck top, a smart blazer and matching high heels. Eugenie went for a black studded midi dress from Maje, finishing her look off with black knee-high boots, a tartan print coat from Sandro and her Louis Vuitton 'Capucines' bag.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia donned a black Giorgio Armani gown at a gala event

Queen Letizia dazzled in a black Giorgio Armani gown for a gala dinner during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's state visit to Spain. She paired the dress with the 'BB Pointed Toe Black Snakeskin Embossed Pumps' from Manolo Blahnik and Queen Maria Christina's diamond and pearl loop tiara.

The monarch teamed a cape coat from BOSS with an elegant tweed dress on Tuesday

The royal was spotted earlier in the day wearing a stylish cape coat by Hugo Boss, which was thrown over an elegant tweed dress. Her matching bag was by Furla and her shoes were by Magrit.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania wowed in a Dior coat dress as she met with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Queen Rania took style notes from Kate Middleton when she wore a white coat dress by Dior to meet Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on their royal tour of Jordan. She accessorised with a gold belt also by the brand, a Louis Vuitton gold bag and her favourite Dior print canvas pumps.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima looked so glamorous as she styled a paisley dress with burgundy knee-high boots

Queen Maxima was giving us all the autumn vibes in her latest ensemble, which consisted of the 'Lakshmi Pleated Paisley-Print Chiffon Midi Dress' by Altuzarra, a burgundy shoulder bag by Wandler and matching burgundy knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi. She sported the stylish ensemble to attend the opening of the new Amphia hospital in Breda.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia opted for a ravishing red dress at a Project Playground event

Princess Sofia looked ready for the festive season in her bold red dress by Lilli Jahilo. It featured long sleeves and a flattering nipped-in waist. The royal paired the dress with a black and gold clutch bag by Susan Szatmary – how chic!

