Meghan Markle's heatwave-ready white linen dress is finally back in stock and I pack it in my suitcase for every trip

We've got the hot weather we were promised guys, and now we're struggling, aren't we? As I searched my wardrobe for something light and breezy to wear, I suddenly remembered the dress that comes in super handy for soaring temperatures - I call it my 'Meghan Markle dress'.

During the pandemic you might remember when Meghan Markle was spotted running errands around Beverly Hills wearing a white sleeveless linen dress from Magic Linen? It instantly became a best-seller and the brand was inundated with orders. We loved to see it, especially for a relatively small brand. The dress is now even called the Royal Toscana. You could call it the 'Magic' Meghan Effect.

© AKGS Meghan Markle wearing Magic Linen

At $99 (that's £94), the very Instagrammable Royal Toscana dress is a real steal and will be perfect for the vacation you have in your calendar - or just your backyard.

The floaty, relaxed dress is a hit with shoppers thanks to its asymmetrical dip hem and pockets (POCKETS!) and the fact it's made from breathable, lightweight fabric. Perfect for super warm weather.

And as someone who owns the dress I can say it is an absolute savior for a heatwave. It's just so cool and comfortable.

I have it in Meghan's style - the off-white shade - and it's a dream to wear in the sunshine. The linen is thick which helps with VPL but you will definitely need to wear light coloured underwear. The fit is very generous, so take your usual size.

When she first wore the dress, the stylish wife of Prince Harry paired it with Chanel cream and black ballet pumps, a large straw 'Tinsley' hat from Janessa Leone, a pair of dark sunglasses and a black crossbody bag, and her hair was fastened back into a low ponytail.

Taking to Instagram, a spokesperson for Magic Linen wrote at the time: "Meghan Markle choosing our Toscana dress is an amazing achievement and a huge validation for our brand. And yet, it caught our little company off-guard. We are completely stunned by the amount of orders we are receiving from you. Thank you so much. Our team is rescheduling summer vacation and rushing back to fulfill all your orders."

Thankfully, since then the brand had enough time to create the dress in even more colours - including some, like teal, clay, royal purple, wood rose. Phew! Scroll down to shop.

© Magic Linen $99 AT MAGIC LINEN US

And it seems that I'm not the only one who loves the dress. The style ended up getting over 400 reviews on site, with one verified shopper declaring it "the perfect dress!" and another writing that they'd bought more than one: "I have this dress in black and white and absolutely love both. So easy to wear, washes beautifully and so easy to iron. They can be dressed up to go from day time to evening. Love them."

Another satisfied customer added: "Chose white for summer and I adore it. The fit is perfect and it washes like a dream".

Scroll down for some more heatwave-worthy dress dress faves right now...

More heatwave-ready dresses I love

Marks & Spencer Linen Dress © Baujken Marks & Spencer stocks this linen dress from Baujken and it's a great choice for warm days. Tabs on the side of the long sleeves allow you to wear them up or down for versatile styling.

Nobody's Child White Colorado Midi Dress © Nobody's Child Ok, so this isn't linen but it's made from breathable cotton. The Nobody's Child white colorado midi dress is such a winner, and it's a real style maven dress.

ASOS Linen Dress © ASOS Linen - tick Sleevless - tick Light-coloured fabric - tick Perfect heatwave dress if you ask me!