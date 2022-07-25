Lady Kitty Spencer rocks incredible lace dress - and we're speechless Now that is what you call a statement dress!

Lady Kitty Spencer's Instagram account is a beautifully curated space - full of Italian scenery, stunning places she's visited and of course, the most beautiful fashion.

We love seeing the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales wearing her dazzling outfits and her latest getup did not disappoint. The blonde beauty sported a breathtaking lace maxi dress that had bold, see-through panels. She teamed the style with black high heels and added a splash of red lipstick, and ornate gold earrings.

WATCH: Guests arrive for the wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer

The model captioned the shot: "Belated post from Alta Sartoria #altasartoria"

Alta Sartoria is & Gabbana's latest collection and according to GQ, "It was inspired by an ancient legend, that of the Calafarina cave where an Arab princess hid during a Norman siege of the island in 1061."

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old, who is a global brand ambassador for Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, appeared in Sicily at the Alta Moda event. The event was held at the Piazza Duomo of Siracusa, and celebrates Alta Moda, which is the designers’ made-to-measure line. So many celebrities were there wearing D&G couture, from Kris Jenner to Mariah Carey.

As a brand ambassador, Kitty is always in the D&G clothes; she even chose the high end label for her wedding dress. For her special day just over a year ago, the bride turned to D&G to create several stunning bridal outfits. Her main gown featured long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt which featured tiny buttons at the back.

Many drew similarities to the one her mother Victoria Lockwood wore to marry Charles Earl Spencer in 1989 but it also drew inspiration from Diana's dress too. The former wife of Prince Charles' dress featured an abundance of lace around the cuffs, the hem and the framing of her veil. Kitty's dress was predominantly made up of intricate lace detail, so this could have been a subtle nod to the royal.

