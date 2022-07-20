Lady Kitty Spencer twins with millionaire husband in bridal white for rare outing The couple are approaching their first wedding anniversary

Lady Kitty Spencer, 31, looked radiant as she stepped out in Sicily with her husband Michael Lewis, 62, who has been rarely seen with his wife since their wedding in July 2021.

Princess Diana's niece and the fashion tycoon millionaire twinned in cream and white outfits as they were pictured smiling for cameras during an appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show. As the Global Ambassador, the royal donned a gown from the designer, complete with a bridal white colour and silver and gold embellishments, which she paired with statement earrings and matching heels, wearing her long blonde hair in a sleek ponytail.

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a tan suit and white shirt with black shoes.

Kitty shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote: "Back to where it all began: the 10 Year Anniverary Alta Moda Show in Sicily. What a magic moment to watch the show from Piazza Duomo in Siracusa." It wasn't long before her followers commented on her outfit and her husband's support, with one writing: "Happy to see your husband too", while another penned: "Great to see your husband in support ."

Lady Kitty stepped out for a rare appearance alongside her husband Micheal

Lady Kitty and Michael got engaged in 2019, and they went on to tie the knot at the Villa Aldo Brandini in Rome on 26 July 2021, which was a special date in the Jewish calendar. It was the weekend of Tu B'av, a holiday said to be a great day for weddings, commitment ceremonies, renewal of vows or proposing. It's possible they will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in private next week.

For her special day, the bride turned to D&G to create several stunning bridal outfits. Her main gown featured long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt, which many drew similarities to the one her mother Victoria Lockwood wore to marry Charles Earl Spencer in 1989.

The Italian designers spoke to Tatler about the making of the dress, saying: "For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure."

The couple got married in July 2021

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," said Domenico Dolce.

Stefano Gabbana added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

