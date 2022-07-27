Kate Middleton's royal style change - did you spot it? The Duchess is always so stylish

The Duchess of Cambridge is always fashion-forward yet elegant in her clothing choices, and so it's not surprising that many women seek to emulate her stylish way of dressing.

But the mum-of-three has made some changes to her clothing over the years and started dressing slightly differently compared to when she officially became a member of the royal family back in 2011, although some of the alterations she's made are extremely subtle.

One way that Kate has changed her outfits over the last few years is making the sleeves less sheer – both for new dresses and for those she already owns.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

When it comes to the latter, for example, the Duchess looked radiant at the 2017 BAFTAs in a black printed off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.

When she wore it two years later, however, the dress had cap sleeves for a fresh new look.

The Duchess' dress was subtly altered

Similarly, she wore a stunning white and gold Alexander McQueen dress in 2012 that had diaphanous sleeves but when she modelled it at the 2020 BAFTAs, the sleeves had been altered to become opaque.

More recently, royal watchers might remember the iconic tartan Emilia Wickstead dress that Kate wore for Christmas lunch with the Queen in 2019.

Heading to the event at Buckingham Palace, she was photographed in the gorgeous festive outfit – but in contrast to the original design, Kate again wore opaque sleeves.

Kate still wears some off-the-shoulder styles

The reason for this particular style choice isn't clear. Perhaps she felt it was more appropriate for Christmas, or she prefers to dress more conservatively for certain occasions.

In the case of Kate's older outfits, she might simply wish to get more wear out of them by changing the design.

One thing's for sure, though, she hasn't eschewed off-the-shoulder looks entirely, as she so beautifully proved at the Top Gun premiere in May, when she looked the picture of elegance in a black-and-white Roland Mouret gown.

