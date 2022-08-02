Princess Charlotte makes surprise appearance - in £30 nautical dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Cambridges headed to day six of the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham. We were delighted to see Princess Charlotte accompanying her mother Kate Middleton, and her father, Prince William.

The trio were seen in the stands at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre where they watched the swimming heats. Kate, 40, looked as beautiful as ever wearing a stunning white suit and toe cap shoes, and Charlotte, seven, wore a dazzling nautical dress by one of her most-worn designers, Rachel Riley. The versatile dress is made in a soft jersey material with a classic navy and ivory breton stripe. It comes with a signature peter pan collar with a lace trimmed edge.

The 'Navy Breton Striped Jersey Dress' costs £39 and currently, all sizes are available, but we highly suggest you get in there quick, as Charlotte is known to sell out dresses at the speed of light!

Last year, when Prince George's little sister turned six, in her heartwarming birthday snap, Charlotte wore a super pretty frock from Rachel Riley once again, that was printed with florals, had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It costs £59 and has proved to be the fastest selling item in the brand's 25-year history.

Charlotte looked lovely in her Rachel Riley dress

HELLO! spoke to the fashion designer, who had no idea that Charlotte was going to be wearing her dress.

Charlotte's Dress:

Rachel Riley Striped stretch-cotton dress, £30, My Theresa

"It was such a treat to see! It was a delightful surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all and was gardening at the time! I became aware of the picture when my friends and family started sending me messages asking if the dress was one of ours!"

There was a huge interest in the frock after the pictures were released; so much so, the brand completely sold out within 12 hours, and jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days.

