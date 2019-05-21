How to prepare your wedding day hair – 6 expert tips you need to know Because no bride wants a bad hair day at their wedding

From the wedding dress to your bridal makeup, there is so much for a bride to consider on her wedding day, and your hair is one of the most important aspects. Not only is it important to have a hair trial in the lead up to your big day, taking into consideration the style of your gown and what suits you, but you'll also want to ensure your locks are in prime condition so it looks glossy and healthy in the all-important wedding photos.

Paris-based hairdressers GUILD have shared their top tips on how to prepare your hair for the big day, along with some styling secrets if you're planning to do your own bridal hair…

1. Get regular hair cuts

Have your hair cut one month before the big day so you can allow yourself to cut a few centimetres nearer the time, to freshen up the ends.

2. Keep your hair in top condition

Use hair masks to moisturise damaged hair or to add volume if you have fine hair.

3. Consider the style

Make sure the style of your dress complements the style of your hair. If the dress wraps around the neck, a romantic up-do rather than a loose, tousled look would suit.

4. Protect your locks

If you want to use straighteners, make sure you use a heat-protecting product before to protect your hair.

5. How to create an elegant updo

Brush through your hair first and spray with hairspray, then comb to remove any frizz. Put your hair up on one side by the ear with a transparent elastic band and set it with bobby pins in the same colour as your hair. Pull up the ponytail and wrap at the top, shaping it nicely into a knot secured with bobby pins. Finish by spraying with shine spray and decorate with flowers, pearls or anything else you fancy.

6. How to curl your hair

If you want to curl your hair, work in small sections from the neck up, and over from the ear to the crown. Spray your hair with a good holding hairspray and brush out the curls in large sections. Finish with a shimmering mist for added shine and an all-out smoother feel.

