Royal Style Watch: From Louise Windsor's Reiss dress to Kitty Spencer's Dolce & Gabbana jewels

We're very used to witnessing members of the royal family step out in designer ensembles – yet the excitement of a new luxury look never gets old. This week, a younger wave of royal ladies made some stylish appearances as they sported high-end attire.

Lady Louise Windsor attended a Sunday church service in Aberdeenshire wearing Reiss, while Lady Amelia Windsor graced the red carpet in Reformation. Lady Kitty Spencer upped the ante in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana and Princess Olympia of Greece was photographed in Helena Mareque.

Queen Rania amped up the decadence in a crystal-encrusted number by Andrew Gn, and subsequently turned heads in vivid yellow for a more casual outing.

Keen to see more? Keep scrolling to discover some mesmerising designer style inspiration…

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor rocked a floral dress from Reiss

Lady Louise looked ultra elegant to attend a church service in Scotland. The young royal sported Reiss' Allie Burnout Dress, which retails at £235, and adorned a pair of pearl stud earrings sourced from the Missoma X Harris Reed collection.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor ruled the red carpet in a little black dress

To attend the House of Dragon premiere, royal style icon Lady Amelia Windsor slipped on a black mid-length dress with a thigh-high slit from a brand with the ultimate sustainable credentials, Reformation. She paired the dress with some chunky Miu Miu loafers and socks, a style beloved by Hailey Bieber.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer shared photos from her latest shoot with Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana global ambassador Lady Kitty Spencer never passes up the chance to turn heads in the brand's luxury products. The socialite rocked a new short hairdo as she modelled gold jewellery and sunglasses from the brand, which boasted the Italian design duo's loud lettering insignia.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania dazzled in a crystal-embellished dress by Andrew Gn

Queen Rania celebrated the engagement of Prince Hussein and Ms Rajwa Al Saif looking divine in Andrew Gn's 'Crystal- Embellished Crepe Dress.' Showcasing dramatic balloon sleeves, a high-waisted neckline and iridescent crystal detailing, the dress made for a showstopping outfit.

The royal nailed the oversized shirt trend in a neon yellow number on Monday

While paying a visit to LIVINC incubator in Zai in the province of Al-Balga, Queen Rania wore an unmissable bold yellow short-sleeved shirt which she teamed with blue jeans and boots. The stunning royal accessorised with Tissa Fontaneda London's 'Rock Me Crossover Bag in Khakiwhich retails at €695 and some sage-toned sunglasses.

Princess Olympia of Greece

Princess Olympia gave off Gatsby vibes in a fringed dress by Helena Mareque

Princess Olympia was captured looking ethereal in a Helena Maraque number boasting satin and fringe detailing. A pair of stunning Aquazurra 'Yes Darling Plateau 130 Crystal-Embellished Satin Platform Sandals in Emerald' completed her angelic look.

