Royal Style Watch: From Princess Beatrice's leather jacket to Queen Letizia's mini shorts

With their demanding schedules and jam-packed calendars, the royals always have an extensive lineup of smart looks to don for various occasions. So, when the rare day-off arises, it's no shock that they quickly reach for the casual attire – and unsurprisingly, these royal ladies never fail to maintain their sartorial composure.

Princess Beatrice channelled rock 'n' roll youth in her favourite leather jacket, while Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in shorts. Her daughter, Princess Leonor of Spain, looked effortless in a sweet pink Mango dress, while her sister Infanta Sofia of Spain exuded holiday vibes in a tropical print frock.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark retained her unwavering elegance in a timeless trench coat, while Princess Eugenie and Lady Amelia Windsor offered up effortless all-black ensembles.

Keen to see more? Scroll on for some guaranteed summer style inspiration…

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice's favourite leather jacket was revealed in a throwback snap posted by her husband

Princess Beatrice decided to trade her go-to florals for something a touch more daring. The royal slipped on her favourite leather jacket in an adorable throwback snap posted by her husband Edouardo Mapelli Mozzi which was shared with fans online.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie nailed business chic in a black power suit

Princess Eugenie wished her older sister a Happy Birthday online, sharing a series of sibling snaps on social media. One image in the sentimental post depicted Eugenie looking sharp in a black suit, complete with a classic red quilted Chanel handbag and heels. Princess Beatrice looked pretty in pleats beside her.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia posed in the perfect little black dress

Fashionista Lady Amelia looked breath-taking in Reformation's 'Juliet' dress as she basked in the Spanish sunshine. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, a thigh split, spaghetti straps and a timeless ebony hue, the dress was another enviable addition to the royal's summer wardrobe.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia rocked a pair of pinstripe shorts by Pimkie

Queen Letizia stepped out with her family during a holiday in Majorca, looking radiant in a pair of €10 striped shorts by Pinkie. She teamed the high street item with a classic white shirt, Hugo Boss' 'Logo Espadrilles with Jute Sole,' and some Carolina Herrera rounded sunglasses.

Princess Leonor of Spain

Princess Leonor looked lovely in a floral print dress from Mango

Princess Leonor aptly donned Mango's 'Strawberry Pink Floral Print Mallorca' dress during her vacation with her mother and siblings. Boasting a delicate pink and white ditsy print, the dress was elevated by a pair of espadrilled wedges – which made for a practical yet timeless look.

Infanta Sofia of Spain

Infanta Sofia teamed her tropical dress with black and white espadrilles

Infanta Sofia joined her mother for a wholesome outing looking holiday-ready in a tropical print dress by Sfera Office. The khaki and white number was paired with some heeled espadrille wedges to craft a sweet yet sophisticated outfit.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary donned a timeless trench coat to attend the FEI World Championships

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attended the World Equestrian Championship looking ethereal in a sleeveless beige gilet trench coat by Arma. Under the classy item, she layered a light grey cashmere vest by Allude, Paul and Joe's 'Lace-trimmed Cotton-voile Blouse,' some wide-leg denim blue trousers and topped the look off with a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses.

