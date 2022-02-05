Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's sporty look to Crown Princess Mary's ballgown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From tracksuits and trainers to ballgowns and tiaras, our favourite royal ladies have been busy with plenty of engagements this week.

Embracing her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union, the Duchess of Cambridge put a stylish spin on sportswear as she showcased her skills at Twickenham Stadium, while Crown Princess Mary of Denmark debuted her 50th birthday portraits – featuring the dreamiest pearl-embellished ballgown.

Embarking on an official royal visit to Austria, Queen Letizia of Spain made sure to pack her favourite pieces for the trip, including a gorgeous grey checked dress complete with a Burberry belt.

Get your weekly fashion fix and find out what the royals have been up to this week, plus where they've been shopping for their incredible winter wardrobes.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate recycled a grey coat dress by Catherine Walker on Thursday

Recycling one of her favourite outfits for a visit to Trinity Buoy Wharf on Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly chic in a grey coat dress by Catherine Walker. Adding a black buckled belt, tights and block heels into the mix, the 40-year-old modelled her favourite sapphire and diamond oval drop earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

The mum-of-three embraced her sporty side at Twickenham Stadium

Duchess Kate has been embracing her sporty side this week as she commenced her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union. Paying a visit to Twickenham Stadium on Wednesday, the wife of Prince William met with England players, coaches and referees, as well as joining in with a training session that took place on the pitch.

Ready for action, the Duchess swapped her usual dress and heels combo for an Umbro rugby tracksuit and Adidas two-tone ground boots. Sweeping her brunette locks into a mid ponytail – a hairstyle she rarely ever wears – the mum-of-three completed her ensemble with fresh-faced and dewy makeup.

The Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla chose a striking forest green co-ord for her visit to The Prince's Foundation

The Duchess of Cornwall braved the February chill in a striking outfit on Thursday, joining the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge at The Prince's Foundation in Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.

Duchess Camilla looked incredibly stylish as she stepped out in a forest green coat dress. Featuring elegant velvet lapels and statement button detailing, the royal's wintery ensemble looked stunning paired with black heeled boots and coordinating gold accessories.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia nailed business chic as she attended a meeting with UNICEF Spain

Arriving at a meeting with UNICEF Spain on Wednesday, Queen Letizia nailed business chic as she teamed a textured jacket from Boss with a black T-shirt, tailored trousers and her go-to Magrit heels. Layering up her ensemble with a black streamlined coat, the mum-of-two carried a leather clutch bag and modelled gold bar earrings – gorgeous.

The mum-of-two wowed in a grey checked dress during her official royal visit to Austria

Pictured during her official royal visit to Austria alongside King Felipe, Letizia donned a grey checked midi dress by Pedro del Hierro on Monday. Cinched in at the waist, the monarch added a Burberry ruffle leather belt, a Nina Ricci snakeskin bag and black stilettos. Sweeping her brunette tresses into a half-up-half-down style, the royal's hairdo perfectly showcased her demure pearl drop earrings.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania looked so elegant in a white dress by Roksanda

Queen Rania has had plenty to celebrate this week – her husband Abdullah II has just turned 60, and their son Prince Hashem is marking his 17th birthday. In a touching tribute to both her husband and son, the royal shared two heartwarming photos on Instagram as she posed separately with the two birthday boys. Modelling a bright white dress by Roksanda, Rania completed her angelic outfit with a statement brown leather belt from Etro.

Crown Princess Mary

The Danish Royal Family has released several stunning new portraits of Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary is bringing her fashion A-game right now! Celebrating her 50th birthday, the Danish Royal Palace has released a number of new portraits on Instagram, starting with these glamorous snaps. Clad in a beautiful pearl embroidered gown in organza and lace, Mary's dress has been specially designed by Lasse Spangenberg Copenhagen.

A picture of elegance, the royal accessorised her exquisite gown with a diamante and ruby jewellery set, that consisted of a glittering tiara, droplet earrings and a heavily embellished brooch which was pinned to a coordinating blue sash.

The royal has also taken part in a special birthday photoshoot and interview with the Financial Times

Giving off serious retro vibes, Mary wowed royal fans on Wednesday after new photos emerged from her birthday interview and photoshoot with the Financial Times. Looking oh-so-chic in a two-piece velvet suit by Temperley London, the 50-year-old polished off her rich purple co-ord with Gianvito Rossi Black Studded Suede Pumps.

