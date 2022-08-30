Queen Rania stuns in her most elegant dress look to date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's nothing a stylish royal lady loves more than a shirt dress – as proven by Queen Rania's latest ensemble. The royal tapped into the royally-approved trend as she sported the sleekest shirt dress while attending a meeting with members of the Shabab42 Foundation.

Queen Rania, 51, looked divine as per in a crisp navy belted shirt dress by Sachin & Babi featuring a fit and flare design, a delicate pleated front, long sleeves, a rounded collar and a tie-dye effect around the hem that merged navy with cream and salmon pink, the dress was a lovely addition to her elegant wardrobe.

The royal finessed her outfit by slipping on a pair of bespoke navy and snakeskin pumps and clasped a Bottega Veneta 'Calfskin Small The Point Triangle Bag' in a delicate peach hue.

She wore her caramel-tinted brunette locks down loose in a glamorous blowdry and radiated sophistication with her timeless beauty blend.

Fans online gushed over Queen Rania's must-see ensemble and penned their positive thoughts online. "Impeccable as always," one commented, as another added: "I love this dress." A third commented: "Beautiful! Love the dress and the shoes!" and a fourth said: "Beautiful outfit. The dress is such a great silhouette for her frame. Love the pop of colour at the hemline."

If Queen Rania's fan-favourite dress has caught your eye, then it's your lucky day. The number is still available to buy online, and even better, it's in the sale.

Queen Rania is fast becoming the royal whose wardrobe fashion fans covet the most, from her edgy modern stilettos and charming colour choices to her recent showstopping slinky satin two-piece.

Last week, the Royal Court unveiled a new portrait of the mum-of-four ahead of her 52nd birthday and she looked truly sublime. The royal wore a beautiful ochre-gold satin jacquard blouse with matching high-waisted trousers, that came complete with a silhouette-enhancing satin sash.

