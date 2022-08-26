Royal Style Watch: From Meghan Markle's striped shirt to Queen Rania's silk set

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been another busy week for royals across the globe – which means we've been spoilt for choice with their latest looks. The overarching theme in the wardrobe department this week was texture – with silks and satins among the array of fabrics sported by the royal ladies.

The Duchess of Sussex looked elegant in striped silk, while Queen Rania opted for both navy crepe material and jacquard satin. Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden both donned shirts during their outings, with one looking lavish in vibrant lace and the other choosing a crisper cotton.

Finally, Princess Olympia amped up the glamour in a twee pink knitted ensemble, in preparation for the cooler months ahead.

Intrigued to see more? Scroll on for some fun outfits crafted by these royal fashionistas…

The Duchess of Sussex

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle makes her podcast debut

Duchess Meghan looked otherworldly during the first episode of her Archetypes podcast on Spotify. The royal wore a sumptuous brown and white striped shirt, some sand-toned trousers and a pair of nude leather pumps. A host of Cartier jewels infused her look with some Hollywood decadence.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania wowed in a silky co-ord by Erdem

In another new official portrait, Queen Rania looked breath-taking in Erdem's chartreuse 'Willia Belted Satin-Jacquard Blouse,' and matching 'Hortencia Pleated Satin-Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants.' Her romantic brunette locks cascaded down her designer set in billowing waves.

Rania posed in a navy dress in a new portrait released by The Royal Court

Queen Rania looked timeless in a navy dress featuring studded detailing in a new royal portrait. Boasting long sleeves, a rounded neckline, and floral-shaped patterns, the number was a refined choice for the stylish queen.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima turned heads in a bright red statement blouse on Wednesday

Queen Maxima attended a reception week for new students in Delft wearing a sunset-orange lace top and navy trousers by Maison Natan. She completed her look with a blue clutch bag also created by the couture brand and Miu Miu's 'Blue Snake-Effect Leather Sandals.'

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria embraced the oversized shirt trend

Crown Princess Victoria enjoyed a visit to Gårdsjö farm looking elegant in a classic pale blue poplin shirt and jeans. She slipped on some black trainers for a practical spin on her sophisticated attire.

Princess Olympia of Greece

Princess Olympia posed in a stunning pink dress by Self-Portrait

Princess Olympia took to social media to show off her latest all-pink look. The royal looked flirty yet fabulous in Self Portrait's bubblegum pink 'Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress,' which she teamed with some Aquazzura gold sandals.

