Royal Style Watch: From Meghan Markle's striped shirt to Queen Rania's silk set

Tania Leslau
Royal Style Watch: Discover this week's best dressed royals including Meghan Markle, Queen Rania, Queen Maxima and more
It's been another busy week for royals across the globe – which means we've been spoilt for choice with their latest looks. The overarching theme in the wardrobe department this week was texture – with silks and satins among the array of fabrics sported by the royal ladies.
The Duchess of Sussex looked elegant in striped silk, while Queen Rania opted for both navy crepe material and jacquard satin. Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden both donned shirts during their outings, with one looking lavish in vibrant lace and the other choosing a crisper cotton.
Finally, Princess Olympia amped up the glamour in a twee pink knitted ensemble, in preparation for the cooler months ahead.
Intrigued to see more? Scroll on for some fun outfits crafted by these royal fashionistas…
RELATED: Wow! Everyone's saying this Anthropologie blouse is just like Meghan Markle's
The Duchess of Sussex
WATCH: Meghan Markle makes her podcast debut
Duchess Meghan looked otherworldly during the first episode of her Archetypes podcast on Spotify. The royal wore a sumptuous brown and white striped shirt, some sand-toned trousers and a pair of nude leather pumps. A host of Cartier jewels infused her look with some Hollywood decadence.
MORE: Loved Kate Middleton's autumnal blazer? H&M has the perfect lookalike
READ: Queen Rania of Jordan's slinky satin two-piece is truly iconic - look
Queen Rania of Jordan
Queen Rania wowed in a silky co-ord by Erdem
In another new official portrait, Queen Rania looked breath-taking in Erdem's chartreuse 'Willia Belted Satin-Jacquard Blouse,' and matching 'Hortencia Pleated Satin-Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants.' Her romantic brunette locks cascaded down her designer set in billowing waves.
Rania posed in a navy dress in a new portrait released by The Royal Court
Queen Rania looked timeless in a navy dress featuring studded detailing in a new royal portrait. Boasting long sleeves, a rounded neckline, and floral-shaped patterns, the number was a refined choice for the stylish queen.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
Queen Maxima turned heads in a bright red statement blouse on Wednesday
Queen Maxima attended a reception week for new students in Delft wearing a sunset-orange lace top and navy trousers by Maison Natan. She completed her look with a blue clutch bag also created by the couture brand and Miu Miu's 'Blue Snake-Effect Leather Sandals.'
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
Crown Princess Victoria embraced the oversized shirt trend
Crown Princess Victoria enjoyed a visit to Gårdsjö farm looking elegant in a classic pale blue poplin shirt and jeans. She slipped on some black trainers for a practical spin on her sophisticated attire.
Princess Olympia of Greece
Princess Olympia posed in a stunning pink dress by Self-Portrait
Princess Olympia took to social media to show off her latest all-pink look. The royal looked flirty yet fabulous in Self Portrait's bubblegum pink 'Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress,' which she teamed with some Aquazzura gold sandals.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.