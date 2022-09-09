Will there be a bank holiday for the Queen's funeral? A public day of mourning is likely to go ahead

Following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, it is likely the day of Her Majesty's funeral will be marked by a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning, as a mark of respect.

It isn't known yet when the bank holiday will be, though the Queen's funeral is expected to be in around ten days times, so the bank holiday will be in accordance with this.

Whether the public has a day off for the bank holiday in honour of the Queen's funeral will be at the discretion of businesses.

There is also speculation over whether there will be a bank holiday when Prince Charles, now known as King Charles III, becomes king. It is most likely we will have a bank holiday for his coronation, which will not be until 2023.

While the King automatically received the title following the death of his mother, the coronation happens at a later date.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September 2022, though her cause of death is yet to be announced – and there is not likely to be an official announcement.

When it comes to personal matters – particularly pertaining to their health – the royal family understandably value their privacy.

When Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99, no such announcement from the Palace was made. One month later, it emerged that his cause of death had simply been recorded as "old age" by the head of the royal medical household, Sir Huw Thomas.

The description suggested that there was no other identifiable illness or injury that contributed to his death, including the heart condition that required surgery just weeks prior to his passing.

The nation is expected to enter a 10 day period of mourning for our beloved Queen

The Queen's death on Thursday afternoon was described as "peaceful" by the Palace. It is understood that her son, now-King Charles III, and her daughter, Princess Anne, were by her side when she passed away.

