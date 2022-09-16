Lady Louise Windsor is a picture of valour in chic black dress for significant outing Lady Louise put on a brave display for the difficult evening

It's been a rollercoaster of a month for Lady Louise Windsor. The 18-year-old lost her grandmother the Queen just a week after starting at St. Andrews University in Scotland. On Saturday, the royal stepped out to attend a vigil at Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the late monarch alongside her family.

MORE: Princess Kate pays tribute to Queen with rarely-seen jewel

For the poignant affair, Lady Louise slipped on a simple mid-length black dress Showcasing an all-black aesthetic and black ribbon down the front, the number was an apt choice for the sad occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals emotional state of her children following the Queen's death

The royal wore a matching headband with a bow in her hair and opted for a minimalistic makeup look. She accessorised in a minimalist manner, wearing her favourite simple silver pendant necklace around her neck.

MORE: Sophie Wessex's touching nod to the Queen that you might have missed

Adhering to traditional royal protocol, the new university student wore a pair of black tights and some low-heeled black shoes.

The vigil lasted for fifteen minutes in total. The Prince of Wales stood at the head of the formation, while the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. At King Charles' request, both brothers donned traditional military uniform.

Lady Louise, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Viscount Severn stood at the middle of the coffin. The grandchildren paid their respects to the late monarch just a day after their parents, who held their own vigil on Friday night.

Notably, the grandchildren's spouses were not in attendance. Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Mike Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank, did not take part in the vigil – allowing the grandchildren to come together without their wives and husbands.

MORE: Why royal ladies will wear hats to attend the Queen's funeral

However, royal watchers will be seeing the royal's spouses present at the Queen’s funeral on Monday. At 10:44 am, the coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey, carried on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, just as her father King George VI was.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.