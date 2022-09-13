Sophie Wessex's touching nod to the Queen that you might have missed The Countess of Wessex was incredibly close to the monarch

Sophie Wessex cut a very solemn figure – and, at times, appeared close to tears – as she took part in the Queen's coffin procession to St Giles' Cathedral on Tuesday.

The Countess of Wessex – married to the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward since 1999 – was incredibly close to the monarch, and her deep grief has been apparent ever since her passing.

As she joined the Queen Consort, King Charles, her husband, and his siblings at the Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving, Sophie was clearly deep in thought and remembrance for the lady she had come to call 'Mama'.

She wore a smart fitted dress offset by an elegant fascinator as she joined the Earl of Wessex for the special service. The 57-year-old royal styled her blonde hair in a chic chignon, opting for simple and delicate accessories for the moving occasion.

Sophie cut a solemn figure outside St Giles' Cathedral

Along with small silver hoop earrings and a dazzling diamond bracelet, Sophie chose a delicate cross necklace to complete her outfit – perhaps a touching nod to the Queen and her role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Furthermore, Sophie frequently accompanied the Queen to worship, often seen in the coveted spot in the back seat of the Rolls-Royce with the Queen on Sunday morning rides to church.

She had a very close bond with Her Majesty the Queen

In recent years, Sophie became widely known as the 'Queen's favourite'.

Last year, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, it was Sophie to whom the Queen turned - with royal insiders describing her daughter-in-law as being like "a rock".

Sophie frequently accompanied the Queen to church

Living with her family just ten miles away from Windsor Castle at Bagshot Park, the Countess would visit the Queen regularly, becoming the closest of confidants. And when her busy diary did not allow her to visit in person, she made sure she spoke to the Queen by phone daily.

