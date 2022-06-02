Lady Louise Windsor surprises in fit-and-flare dress at Queen's Birthday Parade

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Louise Windsor made a sophisticated appearance at the Queen's Birthday Parade on Thursday, accompanied by her parents Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and brother James, Viscount Severn, 14.

The 18-year-old royal wore a fit-and-flare, pink and white floral dress to watch The Colour of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards be trooped, travelling to Horse Guards Parade alongside her family in a carriage, where they joined other members of the royal family to watch the Parade from the Major General's Office.

Lady Louise looked elegant in her frock as she waved to crowds, teaming the dress, which appeared to cinch in at her waist before flaring out into a long skirt, with a chic blush-coloured blazer and beige hat adorned with an elaborate bow.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a chic low bun and sat neatly under her headwear. Meanwhile, she kept her makeup simple, focusing on a dewy complexion and a rosy lip, accessorising with a dainty pair of earrings.

Meanwhile, her mother Sophie looked lovely in a pink gingham power suit, adding an elegant pink and white hat.

Lady Louise looked elegant in her floral dress

The special Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked the Queen's 70 years on the throne, began in style with the special parade, during which the Colour of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards were trooped.

On Horse Guards Parade, the Prince of Wales took the Salute and inspected the Troops of the Household Division on Her Majesty’s behalf, joined by The Duke of Cambridge and The Princess Royal.

She was joined by her family

Lady Louise and her fellow royals later joined her grandmother the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force.

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

For the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade, together with hundreds of army musicians and around 240 horses.

