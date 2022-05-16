Lady Louise Windsor copies Sophie Wessex's style with poignant accessory The mother-daughter duo are so alike

Sunday marked a special day for Lady Louise Windsor, who led the way at the Royal Windsor Horse Show as she drove Prince Phillip's carriage, following in her late grandfather's footsteps in what was undoubtedly a poignant moment for the royal family.

Louise, 18, stepped out at the equestrian event in a smart wool coat and matching hat as she rode the carriage ahead of her mother, the Countess of Wessex. The royal's olive green ensemble featured a sophisticated collared neckline, flattering structured shoulders and embossed silver button detailing - and was remarkably similar to Sophie's khaki ME + EM blazer.

The young royal slipped on cream riding gloves and elevated her look with delicate drop earrings. The dazzling studs featured a dainty pink gemstone, complementing her rosy blush and soft pink lip gloss.

The daughter of Prince Edward swept her blonde hair into an elegant up-do, wearing her tresses in a low bun placed neatly beneath the brim of her co-ordinating khaki hat.

Lady Louise led the way in her late grandfather's carriage

It's no secret that Lady Louise shared an incredibly close bond with her late grandfather, and on Sunday, the royal chose to honour Prince Philip by wearing her equestrian brooch.

The brooch, which Louise also wore to the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in April, is a nod to their shared passion for carriage riding, which the teenager was taught by her grandfather.

Lady Louise is the eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and she is already becoming quite the fashion icon. The young royal often turns to her mother for style inspiration.

Earlier on in the week, stepped out in her mother's royal blue feathered hat at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, an accessory she reportedly bought at the Show last year.

Lady Louise wore her mother's hat at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Royal fans were quick to react to the poignant moment where Lady Louise drove Prince Philip's carriage in front of her grandmother, the Queen.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "A credit to her grandfather. A passion she shared with the Duke of Edinburgh," as another penned: "Proud day for Lady Louise. What an honour."

"Doesn't she look so happy... Sophie and Edward must be so proud of Lady Louise," a third fan tweeted.

