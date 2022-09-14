Lady Louise Windsor is elegant in smart coat for heartbreaking event The Queen's granddaughter was joined by her close family

Lady Louise Windsor looked elegant in a black coat as she joined her fellow royals for the Queen's coffin procession through central London on Wednesday, which ended at Westminster Hall where the late monarch will lie in state.

Accompanied by her parents Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and brother James, Viscount Severn, the 18-year-old royal, who has just embarked upon her first year of university at St Andrews in Scotland, was smartly clad in her gold button-embellished coat, which perfectly paired with a black fascinator.





The young royal wore her blonde curls pinned back in a half-up, half-down style, set off by an elegant beret-shaped fascinator

Lady Louise and Viscount Severn were joined at the emotional event by their cousins the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

The procession left the palace at 2.22pm and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm. A service lasting around 20 minutes, which will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, is set to follow.

Lady Louise was seen alongside brother James, Viscount Severn

Mourners joined the queue hours in advance to attend the Queen’s lying in state which begins at 5pm, continuing until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The procession on Wednesday follows emotional scenes on Tuesday evening when the late Queen was brought back to London by plane and taken to Buckingham Palace for the final time.

As the State Hearse carrying the coffin began its journey from Northolt in north west London, people stood silently by the road with some recording the historic moment on their phones.

Lady Louise's mother the Countess of Wessex joined her

The Queen's grandchildren were among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin's arrival at the palace.

The late Queen passed away peacefully at her home in Balmoral aged 96 - making her the longest serving monarch in British history.

