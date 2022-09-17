Sophie Wessex delights fans in prettiest cut-out dress for surprise outing

We must admit, we do have a soft spot for the Countess of Wessex. The elegant royal surprised fans who were waiting outside Buckingham Palace, as she and her husband Prince Edward crossed The Mall to greet them.

Countess Sophie looked ever so regal for the surprise encounter. She sported a beautiful black dress featuring a striking keyhole cut-out and short sleeves. Her husband looked smart beside her, donning a sleek black suit and a crisp white shirt.

The beloved countess wore her blonde tresses down loose in a primed yet relaxed style and opted for a natural makeup blend. She accessorised with a practical watch and a gold bracelet. Her contemporary side parting and flowing mane was a welcome change from her multiple updos worn this week.

The couple approached families and well-wishers who were clearly surprised at the pair's unexpected outing. The late Queen’s youngest son could be heard asking mourners where they had come from and whether they were making their way to Green Park to lay flowers.

Countess Sophie looked lovely in the keyhole dress

Meanwhile, his wife was given bouquets and a stuffed toy as she shook hands with those gathered.

The countess greeted excited crowds outside Buckingham Palace

Countess Sophie was last spotted at a touching vigil held at Westminster Hall on Friday evening. For the sombre occasion, Countess Sophie sported a sleek black coat crafted by Giorgio Armani. Featuring divine tailoring, button-down detailing, a longline cut and a sumptuous black hue, the garment was an apt choice for the event.

The royals stood together in Westminster Hall for ten minutes as they guarded Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Friday evening. King Charles III stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Prince Andrew at the foot, and Princess Anne and Prince Edward on either side. The royal men wore military uniform, while the Princess Royal performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.

