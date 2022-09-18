Queen Letizia looks chic in sophisticated dress at state event

Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI attended a special state event hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Sunday evening – and the Spanish royal's sartorial display was unparalleled as ever.

LIVE UPDATES: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla host state event before Queen's funeral

The royal, who turned 50 last week, looked chic in a black dress as she arrived at Buckingham Palace on the arm of her husband, shortly after touching down in London ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles III makes special speech

The loose fitting dress featured an arrangement of applique flowers on one side and a simple round neck. Keeping her hair swept back, Letizia wore her locks in a chic chignon and the elegant style complemented her mimimal makeup look.

Earlier in the day, the couple attended Westminster Hall to see the Queen's coffin. Since touching down in the UK, Letizia was pictured by the MailOnline sporting another black ensemble, this time a black dress with a dramatic square neckline and long sleeves. Letizia added a nod to the late Queen in her simple outfit by wearing a sparkling brooch affixed to her dress. The monarch was well known for her vast collection of special brooches so it was a lovely tribute to the former monarch.

MORE: Who will attend the Queen's funeral - full list

RELATED: How King Charles III will be addressed by fellow royals

King Felipe looked dapper a black suit with matching black tie for the Buckingham Palace reception, which boasted a more relaxed dress code than state events typically require from guests.

While the event is classed as an evening reception, it has been decided that the dress code is lounge suit, meaning that royal ladies will not be required to wear tiaras.

There set rules around the wearing of tiaras, which are reserved for events that start after 5pm and there are only a certain number of occasions when it is appropriate – including inaugurations, royal dinners, and state visits.

The Spanish royals were two of 30 members of overseas royalty in attendance, including King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron were also on the exclusive guestlist.

As non-working royals, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew were not in attendance.

MORE: King Charles' special health adjustments at state event ahead of the Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II was a doting mother and grandmother to many, and on Monday, which has been confirmed as a national day of mourning, her loved ones will join international royals and world leaders at the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.