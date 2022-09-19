Duchess Meghan looks refined in wide-brimmed Hepburn hat and heavy makeup for the Queen's funeral Duchess Meghan wore all-black in accordance with tradition

The Duchess of Sussex looked effortless in a fitted monochome ensemble to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service on Monday. The mother-of-two was a beacon of elegance for the sombre occasion, where she supported her husband Prince Harry alongside other members of the royal family.

READ: Meghan Markle makes significant decision ahead of the Queen's funeral

Duchess Meghan adhered to royal mourning etiquette, donning a sleek black cape dress. Featuring a crisp boater neckline, batwing sleeves and sophisticated midi length, the garment was an apt yet sophisticated choice for the emotional event. The wife of Prince Harry slipped on a pair of pointed-toe heels to complete her smart look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate hold's Princess Charlotte's hand at the Queen's funeral

A delicate beauty blend consisting of honey-hued bronzer and heavy smokey eyshadow highlighted Meghan's naturally defined features, while a collection of glimmering jewels, including the pearl studs gifted to her by the Queen, which added a subtle touch of timelessness to her monochrome aesthetic.

The royal slicked her raven hair into a graceful chignon, coiled beneath a wide-brimmed oval hat that perched, titlted on the right side of her head.

MORE: Why Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's son hasn't been seen since death of the Queen

Meghan was the picture of elegance in all-black for the poignant occasion

Duchess Meghan's husband Prince Harry looked composed beside his wife, donning a crisp black suit which showcased sharp tailoring, a trimmed fit, and smart tails.

The Duchess has previously praised the Queen's "warm and inviting" presence in her life, adding that her late grandmother-in-law gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the pair's first joint engagement together. It is understood Meghan wore these earrings for the monarch's funeral.

According to Gemologist Alexandra Michell, Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn, the Queen was a big fan of pearl and diamond earrings, often gifting them to royal ladies, and wearing them herself consistently.

The Duchess arrived at Westminster Abbey for the late monarch's funeral

The Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in central London. The Queen's coffin was processed on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings (sailors) using ropes.

The televised service, which included a national two minutes' silence, saw King Charles and senior members of the royal family following behind the coffin.

Following the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Meghan and Harry were photographed arriving at the Abbey

READ: Princess Charlene of Monaco pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen

A private interment service with senior members of the royal family will be held later that evening. The King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel, will be the Queen’s final resting place. This is where her mother and father were buried, and is where her sister Princess Margaret's ashes are located.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.