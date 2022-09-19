Princess Beatrice surprises in lace-trimmed dress and heels at Queen’s funeral The royal looked elegant alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice was the picture of poise at her grandmother the Queen's state funeral on Monday, wearing a lace-sheathed black dress that was the epitome of sophistication.

The 34-year-old royal looked fashion-forward in an ebony single-breasted cropped diner jacket by The Kooples and a structured knee-length dress by Louis Vuitton as she arrived at Westminster Abbey on the arm of her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. All eyes were on Beatrice's dress, coined the 'Preppy Martingale Dress' by the luxury label - which showcased a wisp of gothic lace that subtly peaked out from under her sleek blazer, gold buttons and a high neckline.

The mother-of-one, who raises one-year-old daughter Sienna with property developer Edoardo, donned a delicate, Sarah Cant rounded pillbox hat boasting sweet bow detailing. A pair of black tights, a patent leather Fiona Kotur Esprey clutch bag and some classic high heels from Jimmy Choo perfected her look.

The royal wore her silky long locks down loose and held in place by her feminine headwear. She let her perfect locks cascade down her back in her go-to glamorous style.

The princess looked stunning in the lacy number

The royal family put on a united front for the sombre occasion, which saw the Queen's heartbroken children King Charles III, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, and her grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, walk behind the coffin as part of the funeral procession.

Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Catherine of Wales, the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle followed behind in a fleet of cars.

She completed her outfit with a rounded black headpiece

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place inside the chapel.

Princess Beatrice wore her auburn locks down loose in her go-to style

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

