What will happen to Queen’s close confidante Angela Kelly?

Angela Kelly served as the Queen's Personal Advisor and Senior Dresser for more than two decades, and shared a unique relationship with the late monarch.

"I love the Queen and everything about her," Angela once told The Telegraph. "She has allowed me to become closer to her over the years. I would never overstep the mark and I remain in awe of the Queen." But what lies in store for Her Majesty's closest confidante following her death?

What will happen to Angela Kelly's work?

As well as being a pivotal member of the monarch's inner circle, Angela is also a British fashion designer, dressmaker and milliner, along with being a successful author.

The late monarch previously granted Ms Kelly permission to secure a three-book deal of memoirs writing about her time working for the royals, with the third book still set to be released.

Staff that worked for the Queen typically have a month's notice at the end of her reign to find another job or be redeployed to another royal household. But at 64 years old, it seems most likely Angela will retire from her royal duties, instead focusing on her upcoming memoir.

What will happen to Angela Kelly's family?

The Queen's confidante has been divorced three times, having welcomed three children in the 1970s - Frank, Paul, and daughter Michelle, with her first husband. She is grandmother to four grandchildren.

Ms Kelly devoted her life's work to Her Majesty and the royal family, and often spent weeks on end without her family in order to attend frequent overseas engagements with the monarch.

The Queen's loyal aide was her personal dresser for over two decades

According to the MailOnline, Ms Kelly wishes to spend some time in America following the late monarch's death.

What will happen to Angela Kelly's home?

The Queen invited Ms Kelly to move close to her at Windsor Castle just three months before she died. The Mail on Sunday reported the monarch gave her authority for Ms Kelly to stay in her grace-and-favour home after her death.

The Queen ensured Ms Kelly would get to keep her grace-and-favour home in Windsor

The move came two years after the Liverpool-born grandmother-of-four volunteered to become part of "HMS Bubble" during the first coronavirus lockdown – the dedicated team of staff who isolated alongside the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.

