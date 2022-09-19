Sophie Wessex privately cries in car following Queen's funeral Her Majesty was laid to rest on 19 September

The Queen's state funeral took place on Monday, and it was an emotional time for all who were involved.

The emotions of the event got to many during the service, and they were seen wiping away tears with handkerchiefs. One of those affected was Sophie Wessex, and the Countess was pictured wiping her eyes as she sat in the car following what would have been a difficult day for her and her husband, Prince Edward.

WATCH: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's tears during the Queen's funeral

The Earl and Countess of Wessex both wiped away tears as they sat in Westminster Abbey.

Prince Edward was also spotted wiping his face as his wife, Sophie, looked over to her husband. A moment later, Sophie grabbed herself a tissue and wiped away her tears.

In one heartwarming moment, as members of the family were getting ready to leave, Sophie could be seen putting her arm on the shoulder of Prince George.

Before the service began, the Earl and Countess of Wessex joined other members of the royal family as they walked in the procession as the Queen's funeral was brought into Westminster Abbey.

Sophie had a private moment

As she arrived for the service, the mum-of-two was pictured wearing a black coat dress with subtle embroidered floral pattern all over, which she teamed with a ladylike trilby-style tilted hat.

Her lapel featured a sparkling brooch, which had a significant meaning. Her eye-catching piece features two strawberries, in a mixture of black and silver diamonds.

The last time Sophie wore it in public, she was in the presence of the Queen at Royal Ascot in 2014, which will make the fact she has worn it today at the state funeral all the more poignant.

Sophie will likely be present later when the Queen is buried in a private ceremony attended only by family and friends.

