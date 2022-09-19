Sophie Wessex arrives at the Queen's funeral wearing a subtle floral print coat dress The Countess was emotional but looked impeccable

The Countess of Wessex looked immaculate as she arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning to attend the state funeral of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

SEE: Sophie Wessex's touching nod to the Queen that you might have missed

Sophie dressed in a black coat dress with a unique - and subtle - floral pattern scattered all over, which she teamed with a ladylike trilby-style tilted hat. The countess donned a silver earrings which completed her striking look and was a beautiful display of complete unity with the outfits of her fellow royal ladies, including Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, who were also in attendance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Sophie looked elegant as she arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth

PHOTOS: The Queen Consort and Countess of Wessex share their support at emotional vigil

MORE: Countess Sophie's heartache over daughter Lady Louise Windsor's big decision

Sophie was accompanied by her husband, the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor arrive at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth

The Countess of Wessex had shared a special bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II ever since she married Prince Edward in 1999. The two women were often photographed thoroughly enjoying their time spent together. During the Queen's last visit to Royal Ascot in 2019, the pair were joined by the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, an occasion that will surely be one of Sophie's fondest lasting memories of the monarch.

Sophie arrived with the Duchess of Sussex

SEE: The Queen's death: Day-by-day guide to what happens next

Following the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey on what has now been declared a day of national mourning, the Queen will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, and on to St George's Chapel in Windsor where Sophie and Edward were married.

Never miss a Royal story. Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.