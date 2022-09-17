Lady Louise Windsor looks lovely in luxury blazer for poignant moment The 18-year-old looked beautiful in black

Lady Louise Windsor was joined by her parents, Prince Edward and The Countess of Wessex, to attend a touching family vigil at Westminster Hall on Friday evening. For the reflective occasion, Lady Louise sported a designer blazer – one of her many luxury looks to date.

The 18-year-old, who recently started at St. Andrews University in Scotland, slipped on a sumptuous wool blazer designed by French label Chloe. The garment has previously been donned by her mother Countess Sophie, and features long sleeves, button-down detailing and a collarless silhouette.

Lady Louise looked sleek in the ebony ensemble

Lady Louise completed her outfit by styling her blonde ringlets in a half-up-half-down princess style. She accessorised in a minimalist manner, wearing a simple silver pendant necklace around her neck.

Her younger brother, the Viscount of Severn, looked smart in a traditional black suit, black tie and a crisp white shirt.

The royals stood together in Westminster Hall for ten minutes as they guarded Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Friday evening. King Charles III stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Prince Andrew at the foot, and Princess Anne and Prince Edward on either side. The royal men wore military uniform, while the Princess Royal performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Countess of Wessex was present to support husband Prince Edward.

She was joined by her younger brother and mother for the occasion

Also present were Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall along with their daughters Mia and Lena, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Lady Ogilvy.

Lucky members of the public got to observe the poignant moment as they filed past to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The late Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday and thousands of members of the public have headed to London in order to pass the coffin, waiting in a queue for hours.

