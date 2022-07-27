Queen Rania's edgy denim skirt and stilettos look is stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Rania of Jordan is as popular for her advocacy work in empowerment as she is for her stylish outfits, and she amazed fans by debuting the most unexpected outfit at an official engagement on Tuesday.

As the stunning mother of four arrived for a royal visit to the famous cultural and historical heritage site at the Beit Khairat Souf in Jordan, the queen wore denim and patent Christian Dior stiletto heels. Rania’s eye-catching denim skirt enhanced her hourglass silhouette with its edgy fit and flare style.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Rania of Jordan's style evolution

Rania looked incredible with her long brunette waves loosely swept into a long ponytail and she wore a billowing V-neck white blouse tucked into the nipped-in waistline of her Gabriela Hearst denim skirt.

Rania's stunning arrival

The queen’s striking and contemporary fashion look was an apt choice for a day spent meeting the entrepreneurial and strong-willed women of the Alnoor Almouben Association who have managed the site and grounds since 1881.

Rania meets women at Beit Khairat Souf

Rania’s outfit is so flattering and versatile that we had to let you know precisely where you can purchase her Christian Dior heels, Gabriela Hearst denim skirt, and a beautiful v-neck billowy sleeved blouse to complement the look.

Gabriela Hearst denim skirt, £990 / $1,326, Matches Fashion

Attract pumps, £680 / $890, Christian Dior

Zadig & Voltaire satin V-neck blouse, £280 / $ 290, Selfridges

Last November, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Jordan and Queen Rania delighted royal fans with her modern and independent approach.

Rania was photographing driving herself and Camilla to a joint engagement as she joined Prince Charles on their tour of the Middle East.

It is an unusual move for royals to transport themselves during state visits but Charles and Camilla later spoke of what a "special" and "welcoming" visit it had been. King Abdullah II and Queen Rania reciprocated the feeling and said: "We were tremendously delighted to welcome you back."

