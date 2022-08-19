Crown Prince Hussein's fiancée's £26k sparkling engagement gift from royal in-laws

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan has posed for several official engagement photographs with his fiancée Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif – and one of her outfits revealed her special gift from her new royal in-laws.

The 28-year-old, who has already been compared to the Duchess of Cambridge by royal fans, looked striking in a colourful floor-length skirt and a white shirt, both from Sara Roka. She teamed her outfit with blue Valentino slingback pumps, her pear-cut Harry Winston engagement ring and eye-catching earrings that previously belonged to Hussein's mother Queen Rania.

The Stephen Webster earrings are part of the Magnipheasant collection, which pays homage to the iridescent plumage of the pheasant. Rajwa was spotted wearing the 18ct white gold accessory with yellow diamonds and pavé white diamonds, which no longer appear to be available to buy online.

However, fans of the style can still buy the marquise emerald earrings, which retail for £26,300, or get their hands on the classic and timeless white diamond design, which is even more expensive with a price tag of £57,000. So we expect Rania and Rajwa's yellow diamond earrings would be in a similar price range.

The earrings were previously spotted on Queen Rania

Meanwhile, Rajwa's other engagement looks included a white belted midi dress with puff sleeves from Andrew Gn, and a stunning £1,455 dress from Costarellos. With its soft blue colour, draped material, V-neck and fitted waist, the latter bore several similarities to the one Kate Middleton wore to announce her engagement to the Duke of Cambridge in 2010.

Plumage earrings, £26,300, Stephen Webster

Rajwa teamed it with a delicate silver necklace and wore her long brunette hair in bouncy curls just like Duchess Kate.

Prince William's now-wife stepped out in a Issa £575 navy blue wrap dress that coordinated with her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which previously belonged to William's late mother, Princess Diana.

Rania shared her excitement for the royal engagement

Hussein and Rajwa got engaged at the home of Rajwa's father, with the Crown Prince's parents also in attendance. Queen Rania was delighted by the news, taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the newly-engaged couple.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," she wrote, and later added: "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both."

