Queen Letizia is a dream in designer pencil skirt and heels

Not only is Queen Letizia an expert high street shopper, but she is also a pro in the designer fashion field. The royal attended the closing ceremony of the XIV Call for Social Projects "Euros From Your Payroll," looking ethereal in Boss.

For the occasion, the 50-year-old sported the luxury label's 'Iyabo Sleeveless Top' in white, paired with the 'Virma Blue High-Waisted Pencil Skirt,' which showcased a belted waistline and a sky blue hue.

To complete her refined aesthetic, the royal slipped on a pair of navy suede slingback pumps and clasped a blue suede clutch bag – both designed by royally-approved brand Carolina Herrera. A pair of intricate silver and gold leaf drop earrings added a tinge of sparkle to her elegant attire.

Queen Letizia wore her chocolate tresses down loose in a silky style and opted for a dramatic beauty blend.

Queen Letizia looked beautiful in blue

A smoky eye, a dewy skin tone, a touch of blush and a glossy rose pink lip made for a radiant makeup palette.

The royal opted for a designer look for the outing

Fans online doted upon Queen Letizia's blue clothing concoction and took to social media to share their positive thoughts. "Love this ensemble with the jacket. Such a great business look!" one user wrote, while another said: "I like this outfit, it’s simple but elegant. I love the blue of her skirt."

She layered up with a chic navy blazer

A third added: "Magnifique," and a fourth commented: "Beautiful."

Love Queen Letizia's look? We've got just the piece for you. This fitted, calf-length skirt in a cosy rib knit features a high waist with covered elastication and a slit at the front. Pair it with some chunky boots and a coordinating top.

Ribbed Pencil Skirt, £12, H&M

If you're after a sustainable option, why not try this sleek nineties vintage pencil skirt in a sweet sky blue shade?

Vintage Light Blue Pencil Midi Skirt, £25, ASOS Marketplace

If you thought Queen Letizia was done with her coveted summer outfits this year, you’d be wrong. The Spanish royal recently stepped out in New York looking stunning in a white Ralph Lauren shirt dress.

The mum-of-two was joined by First Lady Jill Biden for an event in aid of World Cancer Research Day, highlighting the importance of the fight against the disease. We don’t know if it was intentional, but the two women appeared to be coordinating in their white dress and nude heel ensembles.

