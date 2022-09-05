Meghan Markle looks sublime in sleek red ensemble for poignant Manchester event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in June. Exciting!

READ: Meghan Markle hopeful for a royal reunion between Princes Harry and Charles

There were reports that Meghan and Harry touched down on British soil on Saturday ahead of their visit to Manchester today. The royal couple attended the One Young World summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. Mother-of-two Meghan is a counsellor for the organisation, and gave the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's baby bump evolution

During the appearance, the pair met a group of summit delegates doing 'outstanding work on gender equality', One Young World said.

The 41-year-old looked as stunning as ever wearing a striking all-red ensemble, sporting a pair of slick high-waisted trousers and an effortlessly elegant silk blouse. Wow! We loved her flawless face of subtle makeup and the former Suits star wore her hair in a classic, yet sophistiacted up-do.

MORE: Meghan Markle wore this £60 foundation on the cover of The Cut - wow

The Duchess was a vision in red at the poignant event

Meghan amped up her monochrome ensemble with a pair of vibrant red court shoes from celebrity-favourite brand Aquazzura, opting for an elegant T-Bar design.

GET MEGHAN'S LOOK

Bow-tie Neck Silk Blouse, £115 / $119, Lilysilk

Wide Leg Trousers, £55 / $80, Boden

Twist Neck Angel Sleeve Jumpsuit, £83.30, Coast

Meghan and Harry were last seen publicly in the UK during the Jubilee weekend, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Meghan pictured enjoying a rendition of Dancing In The Streets

On arrival at the service, Meghan looked amazing in an off-white Custom Dior coat dress featuring a silver-buckled belt and a tailored pointed collar. The royal completed her look with matching heels, a white circular disc hat and she carried a pair of coordinating gloves.

Along with her chic gloves, the royal accessorised with stunning diamond earrings, giving her look that extra touch of glamour.

MORE: Meghan Markle's £25 trousers she wore to Lilibet's party revealed

During the service, the former Suits actress was seated on the second row alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page