Meghan Markle secretly seen in UK - wearing sell-out £770 trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has just been seen in the UK, ahead of her appearance this evening at the One Young World summit.

READ: Meghan Markle's £25 trousers she wore to Lilibet's party revealed

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, Meghan was seen arriving in Euston, London, wearing a delightful new outfit that was sleek and totally gorgeous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

Seen entering a side entrance to Euston station ahead of her journey to Manchester where the summit is held, Meghan wore a light brown ribbed top, and a pair of pristine camel-coloured trousers, which look to be her favourite pair from Max Mara.

MORE: Meghan Markle's tweed dress is autumn fashion goals – here are 11 from the high street

The 'Camel Wide Leg Pants' were around £770 when purchased, and we've found a similar pair, and a lookalike for good measure.

Just like Meghan's:

Max Mara Cesena mid-rise straight-leg wool trouser, £320.00 / $368.35 Selfridges

Meghan favours tailor pieces like this, as well as high heels and close-fitting items in classic, tonal colours. Her garments are the kind of styles that suit not only a plethora of shapes, but are also timeless.

You may also like:

Beige wide leg pleated trousers, £40 / $46.05, River Island

The One Young World summit is an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. Duchess Meghan is a counsellor for the organisation, and is due to deliver keynote addresses at the opening ceremony. During the appearance, Meghan and Harry will meet a group of summit delegates doing 'outstanding work on gender equality.

Meghan often wears camel and earthy tones

Meghan and Harry were last seen publicly in the UK during the Jubilee weekend, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

MORE: Meghan Markle wore this £60 foundation on the cover of The Cut - wow

On arrival at the service, Meghan looked amazing in an off-white custom Dior coat dress featuring a silver-buckled belt and a tailored pointed collar. The royal completed her look with matching heels, a white circular disc hat and she carried a pair of coordinating gloves. Along with her chic gloves, the royal accessorised with stunning diamond earrings, giving her look that extra touch of glamour.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.