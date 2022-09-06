Meghan Markle wows in shoulder-baring-top & trousers that'll make you swoon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, fresh from their evening at the One Young World summit in Manchester, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Germany for the The Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

Looking in great spirits and appearing as stunning and fresh as ever, Meghan wore a stunning white, shoulder-baring top by Anine Bing and the most stunning cream trousers with a built-in-belt by Brandon Maxwell. The podcaster added high heels and wore her famous mane in a sleek bun. Subtle makeup highlighted her gorgeous features.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

We still can't get over the mother-of-two's red hot look for Monday evening. The 41-year-old dressed to impress, wearing a vivid red Valentino suit featuring wide-leg trousers, and a matching long-sleeved blouse.

Meghan looked so glam in her white top and cream trousers

She styled her hair into a sleek ponytail and accessorised with gold hoop earrings. We loved her co-ordinating Aquazzura red caged shoes too. Harry, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his crisp white shirt and navy suit.

MORE: Meghan Markle secretly seen in UK - wearing sell-out £770 trousers

The pair took their seats centre stage as they joined One Young World counsellors to watch the flag bearers enthusiastically parading the flags of more than 200 countries.

Meghan's top:

Anine Bing Kylin racerback knit top, £200, Farfetch

On Thursday, the pair are due to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London where Harry will deliver a speech on Thursday.

Meghan's trousers:

Brandon Maxwell Belted pleated wool-blend twill wide-leg pants, £1,040, Net-A-Porter

This whistlestop, returning UK visit was confirmed back in August, with a spokesperson for the couple saying at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

MORE: Meghan Markle's favourite scented candle brands: Soho House, Diptyque & more

GET THE LOOK:

Ivory Sleeveless Knit Funnel Neck, £39.20 / $67.20, Karen Millen

Relaxed Belted Trousers, £85, & Other Stories

It is the Sussexes' first public appearance in the UK since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend where they attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

