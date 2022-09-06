Meghan Markle wows in shoulder-baring-top & trousers that'll make you swoon

Laura Sutcliffe
Meghan Markle looked incredible in Germany, at the The Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event with Prince Harry wearing a white shoulder-baring top by Anine Bing, high heels and cream trousers.
On Tuesday, fresh from their evening at the One Young World summit in Manchester, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Germany for the The Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.
Looking in great spirits and appearing as stunning and fresh as ever, Meghan wore a stunning white, shoulder-baring top by Anine Bing and the most stunning cream trousers with a built-in-belt by Brandon Maxwell. The podcaster added high heels and wore her famous mane in a sleek bun. Subtle makeup highlighted her gorgeous features.
We still can't get over the mother-of-two's red hot look for Monday evening. The 41-year-old dressed to impress, wearing a vivid red Valentino suit featuring wide-leg trousers, and a matching long-sleeved blouse.
Meghan looked so glam in her white top and cream trousers
She styled her hair into a sleek ponytail and accessorised with gold hoop earrings. We loved her co-ordinating Aquazzura red caged shoes too. Harry, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his crisp white shirt and navy suit.
The pair took their seats centre stage as they joined One Young World counsellors to watch the flag bearers enthusiastically parading the flags of more than 200 countries.
On Thursday, the pair are due to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London where Harry will deliver a speech on Thursday.
This whistlestop, returning UK visit was confirmed back in August, with a spokesperson for the couple saying at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."
It is the Sussexes' first public appearance in the UK since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend where they attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.
