Kate Middleton's subtle nod to Meghan Markle that you totally missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales recently took style tips from the Duchess of Sussex – and nobody noticed. Princess Kate visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit wearing a pair of earrings by Duchess Meghan's favourite brand – and they looked lovely.

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate's tiara moment revealed

The British royal visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, where she heard about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Princess of Wales sends special video to the England Rugby team

For the occasion, she sported a pair of earrings that cost £795 by jewellery designer Emily Mortimer – Meghan's go-to girl for dazzling pieces. Princess Kate's sister-in-law is a big fan of the label's designs and has sported them during multiple outings.

READ: 7 best red coats if you're inspired by Princess Kate's new statement winter coat

Coined the 'Hera White Gold and Diamond Pear Detachable Drops,' the earrings are described by the designer as: "Pear cut drops of polished gold surrounded by the sparkliest of pavé diamonds."

Princess Kate wore a pair of dazzling drop earrings

The drop can be removed from the hoop earring for a more everyday jewellery aesthetic. Slip the drop back on for that extra touch of decadence = perfect for evening soirees, nights out on the town and romantic dinner dates.

Meghan Markle is a big fan of the jewellery designer who crafted Kate's earrings

To highlight her delicate ear candy, Princess Kate wore her enviable chocolate locks down loose in gently cascading curls - opting for a side parting as opposed to her go-to middle parting.

The royal exuded decadence in the silver jewels

Makeup-wise, the mother-of-three wore subtle and glowing natural shades that showed off her defined features. A velvety complexion, a flutter of mascara and a rose pink lip made for a serene beauty blend.

READ: Princess Kate just wore her secret high street staple we bet you missed

The mother-of-three also wore a dazzling outfit that consisted of a marigold yellow dress crafted by high street favourite Karen Millen and called the 'Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Dress.' Featuring a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice and accentuated shoulders, the frock was a radiant autumnal choice.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.