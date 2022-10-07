We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Friday morning, the Princess of Wales sent a special video message to the England rugby team ahead of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

READ: The cutest bag Princess Kate ever carried just made a new appearance

The official England Rugby account on Twitter shared the video, which showed Prince Wiliam's wife wishing the Red Roses "all the very best of luck" at the tournament.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Princess of Wales sends special video to the England Rugby team

Looking as stunning as ever, the mother-of-three looked radiant in red, rocking a gorgeous scarlett tweed blazer from Zara, over the top of a simple white T-shirt. With her hair blow-dried to perfection and immaculate makeup, the 40-year-old has never looked better.

MORE: Princess Kate electrifies in pussybow shirt and heels for touching visit

Kate memorably wore this blazer back in 2021, for a poignant sporting event. She rocked the style at Wembley stadium alongside her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George to show her support for the England football team as they faced Germany in the nail-biting Euro 2020 match.

Get the look!

Tweed Pocket Detail Blazer, £71.20, Oasis

The blazer is sadly a past-season buy, but we've found an incredible lookalike from Oasis that has the same statement gold buttons, so keep scrolling should you wish to invest.

Kate wore the same blazer in 2021

In Kate's rugby video, she exclaimed: "Hello, everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament,"

She continued: "For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you've played in. Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute.

MORE: 16 times the royals were seen in unexpected places

READ: Why Kate Middleton has only worn 3 tiaras – details

"I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again."

Concluding her message, she added: "Good luck for the weeks ahead. I'll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.