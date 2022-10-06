Why Kate Middleton has only worn 3 tiaras – details Tiaras are a core aspect of the royal jewellery collection

Across the years, the Princess of Wales' jewellery has added that much-needed tinge of sparkle to her ethereal outfits. While she often steps out in iridescent pearl earrings, silver necklaces, diamond bracelets and more – there is one jewel-encrusted accessory that she is rarely seen with.

Princess Kate has only worn three tiaras on eleven occasions - and there is a reason behind this. Royal protocol has determined that the glimmering headpieces can only be worn by certain people on special occasions.

We first saw Princess Kate sport a tiara at her wedding in 2011 to the recently appointed Prince of Wales. For the highly anticipated occasion watched by millions, she wore the Cartier Halo design, which perfectly complemented her Alexander McQueen wedding dress. Traditionally, tiaras are a symbol of marriage and are often donned by brides on their special day.

Tiaras are also allowed to be worn for official state banquets – which is perhaps why Prince Kate wore one for the annual Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception in 2013.

Princess Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara for her 2011 wedding

For the soiree, the mother-of-three dazzled in the Lotus Flower Tiara, one of Princess Margaret's go-to designs that boasts pearls and diamonds, two beloved royal gems. She also sported the piece in 2015 for a state banquet in honour of the president of China.

The royal wearing the Lotus Flower tiara

Princess Kate frequently pays homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and occasionally does so through her choice of tiara. The royal's most worn headpiece was Princess Diana's favourite – the Lover's Knot.

The princess sporting the Lover's Knot tiara at a state banquet

Princess Kate has worn the tiara on eight separate occasions. The first time was at the 2015 annual diplomatic reception, where she wore the tiara for the same event three years in a row. Other glittering 'dos where the princess has worn the jewel includes gala dinners, banquets and receptions at Buckingham Palace.

Luckily for us, there is a state banquet in the pipeline for October, meaning the tiaras will be out in force. King Charles has announced that he will be hosting the President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe at Buckingham Palace next month – taking place from Tuesday 22nd November to Thursday 24th November 2022.

While no plans have yet been revealed about the visit, a State Dinner is expected, and Charles and Camilla will most likely be accompanied by other working members of the royal family, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It will mean it will be the first time that Princess Kate has donned a tiara since becoming the Princess of Wales, a title previously held by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

So, can we expect to see the royal wearing a new tiara or will she stick to her beloved pieces? We will have to see!

