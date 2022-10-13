We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where they took part in an event called Coach Core, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Looking as stunning as ever, Kate wowed the crowd wearing simple black trousers and a beautful blue tweed jacket by Chanel. We adore this style – it comes with an elegant trim and gold button detail. She wore her hair in a perfectly blow-dried style and her makeup was as flawless, as always.

The Royal Foundation launched the Coach Core programme in 2012 in response to the London riots, and to contribute to the legacy ideals of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Since then, the now independent charity has supported more than 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships, which will enable them to start meaningful careers, re- engage with education and increase activity levels in their local areas.

Kate dazzled in stunning vintage Chanel blazer

The charity is now looking ahead to the next 10 years, supported by its ambassadors, including England Lioness and Manchester City captain Steph Houghton, 6-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock, tennis legend Judy Murray and elite gymnastics coach Scott Hann.

We saw Kate out last week, when she arrived in Northern Ireland alongside husband Prince William for a series of official engagements.

Princess Kate looked elegant in a pale blue coat and Winser London pussybow blouse, accessorising with a stunning micro bag, known as the DeMellier Nano Montreal in Navy.

Speaking of bags, it was back in June that we first saw Kate carrying the same bag on a trip to Cardiff, Wales with Prince William and their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She also has it in toffee.

