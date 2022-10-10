Loved Princess Kate's stunning silk blouse? We've found a £39 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to workwear, the Princess of Wales has become a seasoned pro – and we're taking note.

Demonstrating her first-rate fashion credentials, just last week the mum-of-three rocked another office-ready look as she arrived in Northern Ireland alongside Prince William.

Pictured visiting cross-community organisations, the princess looked effortlessly elegant in a sleek baby blue coat which was layered over a feminine pussy-bow blouse by Winser London.

A designer purchase, Kate's £295 blouse became an instant hit with royal fans, and while it's on the pricier side, you can actually shop a £39 ($89) version that looks equally as expensive.

Light Blue Blouse, £39 / $89, Hawes & Curtis

Available to shop in blue, white and navy, Hawes & Curtis is selling a near-identical design – and it's sure to sell out.

Made from a luxuriously smooth cotton-nylon fabric, this statement piece is adorned with a distinctive necktie and long cuffed sleeves. A perfect high-street alternative to Princess Kate's blouse, the brand recommends teaming it with either casual jeans or a smart skirt.

Princess Kate teamed her blouse with navy trousers and a longline coat

Not sure how to style it for the office? We're taking fashion cues from the royal herself.

For her recent appearance, Princess Kate teamed her Winser London top with a pair of navy cigarette trousers and some dark blue point-toe heels by Gianvito Rossi.

The royal was also spotted wearing her favourite Missoma earrings

Carrying her favourite Nano Montreal handbag from Demellier London, she completed her ensemble with the Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops from Missoma.

More affordable than you might think, if you wanted to accessorise Hawes & Curtis' blouse with Kate's exact earrings then you can do so for £89 ($115).

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, £89 / $115, Missoma

One of her favourite pieces, the princess's earrings actually have a special meaning behind them.

The Missoma website reads: "Our Rhodochrosite Pyramid Hoops feature a heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes, suspended from a textured gold vermeil hoop."

Rhodochrosite is also known as the 'Stone of the compassionate heart', reflecting healing from heartbreak or loss.

