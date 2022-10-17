Queen Letizia and husband King Felipe twin in matching suits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of our favourite royal couples, Queen Letizia and King Felipe have the sweetest bond. Seriously, it's rare to see them conducting engagements together without sharing endless smiles and laughs.

RELATED: Queen Letizia is a polka-dot dream in the prettiest pastel dress

The very picture of a united front, on Sunday the couple proved just how in sync they genuinely are as they stepped out in matching pinstripe suits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal love stories: How did these couples meet?

Appearing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, Queen Letizia and King Felipe were spotted departing for their official visit to Germany.

Dressed in a navy Boss blazer and matching trousers, Letizia completed her ensemble with a white T-shirt, Uterqüe Oxford shoes and hooped earrings by Gold&Roses. The brunette royal epitomised business chic as she sported a bouncy blow dry and natural, dewy makeup.

MORE: Queen Letizia has a 16-diamond engagement ring – but you'll rarely see it

READ: Queen Letizia's top 10 age-defying fashion moments: Mango, H&M & more

Queen Letizia and King Felipe twinned in navy pinstripe suits

As for her husband, King Felipe twinned with his wife in an almost identical suit, which he layered over a crisp white shirt, a purple tie and similar Oxford shoes – talk about couple goals!

GET THE LOOK:

Pinstripe blazer, £99.99, and matching trousers, £69.99, Mango

Since meeting in 2002 at a mutual friend's dinner party, it's been said that Letizia and Felipe shared an instant connection.

Letizia, who was already well-known thanks to her job as a news anchor for Spanish national TV, and the future King, revealed their wedding plans to the world during a news conference in November 2003 at the Zarzuela Palace.

The couple met in 2002 and married in 2004

Six months later, on 22 May 2004, the prince wed his blushing bride in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, making Letizia a princess – and then, a decade later, when Felipe ascended the throne, a queen.

They've since welcomed daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain – and we've also had some adorable mother-daughter twinning moments between the young royals and Letizia.

Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia recently coordinated in polka-dot dresses

Last week, the King and Queen were joined by their youngest daughter, Sofia, during the National Day celebrations, which included a reception and a military parade. Twinning in polka dot dresses, it looks as though Letizia and Sofia are equally in sync when it comes to fashion.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.