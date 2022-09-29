Queen Letizia takes power dressing to new heights in fitted two-piece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Revered as one of Europe's most fashion-forward royals, Queen Letizia never fails to impress with her sartorial choices – and she continued to do so on Thursday morning.

RELATED: Queen Letizia is a dream in designer pencil skirt and heels

Taking power dressing to new heights, the 50-year-old was pictured heading to the Royal Spanish Academy headquarters in a debonair two-piece suit, before meeting with 'FundeuRAE' Foundation members.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

Recycling one of her go-to business looks for the occasion, Letizia stepped out in a teal double-breasted blazer and coordinating cropped trousers by Barcelonan-based fashion brand, Bimba Y Lola.

Accessorising with a black camisole, pointed stilettos and her Nina Ricci snakeskin bag, the mum-of-two rocked a bouncy blowdry and barely-there dewy makeup – so chic.

MORE: Queen Letizia's top 10 age-defying fashion moments: Mango, H&M & more

READ: Queen Letizia wows in all-white outfit in New York

Queen Letizia recycled a two-piece suit from Bimba Y Lola

Royal fans might recognise Letizia's co-ord from a previous engagement, namely the inauguration of Ibedrola's Innovation and Formation centre, which she attended in April 2021.

The royal attended a meeting at the Royal Spanish Academy headquarters

In love with her tailored two-piece? Us too, and we've found some gorgeous alternatives from ASOS and Zara so you can recreate this royal look for less.

GET THE LOOK:

4th & Reckless x Elsa Hosk Tailored Co-ord Suit, £90, ASOS

Since returning from her summer break, Queen Letizia has had a wealth of engagements to attend, and this week, in particular, has proved extremely busy for the royal.

Carrying out her diplomatic duties on Tuesday, the wife of King Felipe headed to the closing ceremony of the Euros De Tu Nomina project at the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center.

Grey blazer, £49.99, and matching trousers, £29.99, Zara

Donning designer threads to attend the event, Letizia looked serene in two different shades of blue as she layered a navy blazer over the 'Iyabo Sleeveless Top' in white and the 'Virma Blue High-Waisted Pencil Skirt,' both by BOSS.

To complete her refined aesthetic, the royal slipped on a pair of navy suede slingback pumps and clasped a blue suede clutch bag – both designed by royally-approved brand Carolina Herrera. A pair of intricate silver and gold leaf drop earrings added a tinge of sparkle to her elegant attire.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.