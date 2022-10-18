Makeup-free Queen Maxima leaves plane wearing unusual accessory and royal fans are stunned Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked radiant without makeup

It's easy to forget that at times, the royals are just like us. On Monday, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was photographed greeting authority representatives as she disembarked a plane in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, switching up her usual glamorous attire for a bare-face, laid-back look.

Photographs show the European royal beaming as she stepped off the plane, looking immaculate in a slick black wool peacoat from Chloé, smart black trousers and 'Demi' studded loafers from Banana Republic. Queen Maxima looked fresh-faced as she went without makeup for the occasion, while also donning a pair of compression socks with her edgy studded flats.

Royal fans were surprised to see the monarch's casual attire, praising the relatable queen for her choice to forgo makeup and practical flight socks.

"Wow!! I’ve never seen her without makeup. She’s gorgeous. What a trailblazer! Love her," wrote one fan on Instagram, as another penned: "And that is why we all love Máxima."

Queen Maxima looked radiant as she stepped off the plane

"She is unbelievable, one day with colourful clothes and big hats, another like this. She looks great and confident, good for her," agreed a third fan, while a fourth comment read: "This would be a hit if only she had taken those socks off before exiting the plane. Love the no makeup look though!"

Flight socks may not be the most glamorous of accessories, but they're a must-have for anyone who travels long-haul regularly.

The royal chose to wear flight socks on her journey

Wearing flight socks can help to reduce the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) which comes with prolonged periods of sitting still.

It's likely Maxima chose to keep them on following her flight, to allow the blood flow to return to normal before removing them.

Queen Maxima always looks effortlessly glamorous

During her three-day trip in Tanzania, Queen Maxima is due to speak with representatives from ACRE Africa, who support local farmers against climate-caused crop damage.

She is also set to meet with President Samia Suluhu Hassan alongside other influential officials.

