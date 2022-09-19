Queen Maxima beguiles in stunning pearl and diamond jewels for the Queen's funeral The Dutch royal looked refined in her choice of outfit

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday alongside members of the British royal family, looking elegant in a belted A-line coat dress and veiled pillbox hat. She was joined by her husband, King Willem-Alexander for the historic occasion.

Queen Maxima looked effortlessly smart in the ensemble, completing her look with a stunning pearl and diamond brooch and matching button earrings.

The Dutch Queen's makeup was simple but elegant, with a smokey eye and bold red lipstick and she styled her radiant blonde hair in an updo, swept to the side.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived at Westminster Abbey accompanied by his mother Princess Beatrix, who was Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years before her son succeeded her in 2013.

The Dutch royals were followed in their arrival by Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene.

A number of European royals also attended the congregation at the Queen's funeral, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

Queen Maxima, far right, arrives with husband King Willem-Alexander and his mother, Princess Beatrix

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among the other international attendees, who paid their respects to the late monarch.

The Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in central London. The Queen's coffin was processed on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings (sailors) using ropes.

Queen Maxima wore a black belted A-line coat dress with gloves and veiled pillbox hat for the solemn occasion

The televised service, which included a national two minutes' silence, saw King Charles and senior members of the royal family following behind the coffin.

Following the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

A private interment service with senior members of the royal family will be held later that evening. The King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel, will be the Queen’s final resting place. This is where her mother and father were buried and is where her sister Princess Margaret's ashes are located.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and head of state for 70 years. The sad news came 517 days after the death of the Queen's beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

