Royal bug brooches: 12 times royals looked fly in insect-themed jewels

Horses, hounds, Corgis – there are a plethora of creatures closely associated with the royal family. Yet one species that has also won the favour of royals including Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice has seemingly flown under the radar – bugs.

We've seen bees become all the rage in recent years, infiltrating the fashion market with their twee appearance and wholesome connotations. Their slightly edgier cousin the scarab beetle has even become popular within the realm of interior design, peppering cushions and throws alike.

Other diamond-encrusted critters such as butterflies, dragonflies and even the exotic stick insect have also adorned the apparel of various royal fashionistas, who clearly get a buzz from the unique accessories.

Want to see more? Keep scrolling to discover which royal ladies have managed to worm their insect-inspired jewels into their on-duty wardrobes…

Camilla, Queen Consort

Stick Insect Brooch

Kicking off the list is Queen Consort Camilla – arguably the biggest fan of bug-themed brooches. The royal recently sported a stick insect brooch while attending the procession of Her Majesty's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The stick insect brooch is from her personal collection and King Charles III's wife has worn it a number of times over the years. It is believed to be a gift from her father, with an estimated value of £40,000-50,000, according to gemologist Alexandra Michell of Prestige Pawnbrokers, from Channel 4’s Posh Pawn.

Diamond and sapphire dragonfly brooch

The Queen Consort has frequently worn this delicate diamond and sapphire dragonfly brooch across the years. It features two of the creatures in flight and was crafted by Van Cleef & Arpels. It is believed to be a gift from her husband.

Diamond moth brooch

Another favourite of the royal's, this moth brooch boasts a large size and an array of diamonds. The art deco piece was first seen on Queen Camilla back in 2015 and features emeralds in the form of the insect's eyes.

Manchester bee brooch

The former Duchess of Cornwall wore a bee brooch during a visit to Manchester following the tragic bombings that took place in May 2017. While there, they spoke to paramedics who were at the scene about the harrowing experience and were shown around the arena.

Princess Anne

Diamond dragonfly brooch

During her official tour of Qatar back in 1991, Princess Anne stepped out in this stunning dragonfly brooch – a go-to shape for the royal ladies.

Princess Beatrice

Diamond bee brooch

Princess Beatrice has been known to wear various bee-inspired items - no doubt due to her name. The royal wore the most exquisite diamond bee brooch to her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding back in 2018.

The bee motif has a special connection to Princess Beatrice on her mother's side. The coat of arms that belongs to the Duchess of York depicts a bee situated atop a bundle of thistles. Even her wedding dress was embroidered with beaded bees as a poignant nod to her heritage.

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands

Big butterfly Brooch

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is also a big fan of insect brooches. Here, the Dutch royal is pictured donning a large butterfly brooch crafted from diamonds. In terms of shapes, the butterfly brooch is evidently a royal must-have.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark

Gold dragonfly brooch

Queen Margrethe of Denmark stepped out from her French home, the Castle of Caix in 2002, wearing a statement gold dragonfly brooch attached to her off-duty attire.

Princess Michael of Kent

Aquamarine butterfly brooch

Princess Michael of Kent attended a service of thanksgiving to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's diamond wedding anniversary at Westminster Abbey in 2007. For the joyous occasion, the princess wore an unmissable butterfly brooch boasting silver, black and aquamarine tones.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Emerald and diamond butterfly

In 2018, Queen Maxima showed off a charming butterfly brooch that displayed a delicate gold body and wings peppered with emeralds and diamonds.

Large moth brooch

The royal wore another bug brooch in the shape of an unconventional moth which glimmered against her lipstick dress crepe dress.

