Queen Maxima's daughter just recycled part of her unique bridal outfit – photos Did you spot the bridal tiara?

Twenty years after Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 51, married King Willem-Alexander, 55, their daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia has recycled one very memorable part of the royal's wedding outfit.

RELATED: Princess Ingrid Alexandra makes dazzling tiara debut in new 18th birthday portraits

On 2 February 2002, the bride wore a beautiful ivory mikado silk gown by Valentino, which featured a cowl neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a stunning 16.4-foot lace train. The former banker topped off her look with a lace veil secured in place with a diamond tiara – a unique style that her eldest child chose for her tiara debut last week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most spectacular wedding tiaras worn by royal brides

The sparkly headpiece featured the base of the Pearl Button Tiara, but Maxima swapped the pearl buttons for five diamond stars which were originally brooches that Queen Emma was given when she married King Willem III in 1879.

The 18-year-old Princess of Orange attended Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner in Oslo on Friday in the very same tiara – with the star additions.

MORE: Princess Ingrid Alexandra moved to tears during birthday gala

READ: Countess Sophie's pearl-encrusted wedding dress was wildly different from other royals

Queen Maxima on her wedding day in 2002

Ingrid, who turned 18 back in January, was pictured wearing a purple layered dress as she posed for a photo alongside Princess Estelle of Sweden, Prince Charles of Luxembourg, Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant and Catharina-Amalia, who all wore tiaras.

Princess Catharina-Amalia wore a pink dress with her mother's wedding tiara

Catharina-Amalia teamed her special accessory with a bright pink caped gown and a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, her mother Queen Maxima was spotted in a red off-the-shoulder dress with a fitted waist, zig-zag print across the bodice and full skirt, which she finished off with diamond accessories.

While the occasion may have marked the royal's first public outing in a tiara, Catharina-Amalia reportedly liked to raid her mother's jewellery box when she was a young girl. To mark Catharina-Amalia's 18th birthday in December 2021, new photos were released to coincide with the publication of a new biography entitled Amalia, written by Claudia de Breij.

The royals attended a gala to celebrate Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's birthday

One snap, taken when Catharina-Amalia was just eight, showed the young princess wearing a blue button-up dress over a puffed-sleeve frock as she played dress-up in what appears to be Queen Maxima's Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara.

RELATED: 11 heart-melting wedding photos of royal father of the brides

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.