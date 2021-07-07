Thrifty Queen Maxima steals the red carpet in recycled dress she wore 10 years ago The Dutch royal was the picture of elegance

There's nothing we love more than a royal red carpet moment. Turning heads on Tuesday evening, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stepped out at a concert in Germany in a showstopping tiered blue gown – and royal fans have noticed something special about it.

In a busy day of engagements, the 50-year-old royal was joined by her husband King Willem-Alexander on the second day of their tour of Germany to meet the President of the Bundestag, before attending a concert at the Konzerthaus at the Gendarmenmarkt Square.

Stunning royal fans in a glamorous Valentino dress, the Dutch royal looked exquisite in the strapless powder blue tiered gown – a rare occasion in royal fashion history, as royal ladies are traditionally forbidden from bearing their shoulders.

Defying royal fashion protocol, the mother-of-three accessorized her bare shoulders with a dazzling aquamarine necklace, matching earrings and chic metallic Dior clutch bag. Providing some protection from the chilly weather, the royal opted to drape an elegant silk scarf around her arms.

The Dutch royal looked like Disney's Cinderella in her stunning blue gown

It's not the first time thrifty Maxima has worn the stunning gown. The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana, and even the Queen are fans of recycling their clothes in a bid to champion sustainable fashion – and Maxima proudly followed suit on Tuesday evening.

First spotted in the Valentino number in Monaco a decade ago, the royal mother opted to rewear the blue ensemble for her engagement on Tuesday. We think she looked just as gorgeous in it as she did in 2011!

The royal even colour co-ordinated her facemask for the occasion

The Dutch royal's glorious blue dress looks mighty like a dress worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s. Princess Diana was also an eco-fashion advocate well before sustainable fashion was even on our radar. Like Queen Maxima, the royal not only chose to repeat outfits, but also had items in her wardrobe remade into completely new styles.

