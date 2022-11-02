Meghan Markle shows off glamorous new hair in beautiful ensemble The Duchess of Sussex looked sensational!

Meghan Markle always looks incredibly glamorous, and the Duchess of Sussex showed that on Wednesday as she posed in a new photo.

The royal stood alongside life coach Fabkasi, and she showed off her sensational new style, including her gorgeously brown locks that cascaded down past her shoulders. Meghan looked so elegant in an all-black ensemble that featured a stunning jumper and trousers, that were paired with a matching pair of strappy heels. Her companions got the style memo as they also styled out black outfits.

The photo was shared by Fabkasi, who commented: "Once upon a time with Meghan Markle. What a reminder of the magic that lives inside of all of us! And how freeing it is to be true to who we are. The Time is Now."

She also shared a snap of the pair laughing together on her Instagram Stories and joked: "See you next week boo! It's official we are besties."

Fans loved the snapshot, as one said: "My Immaculate Heart sister," and a second added: "All the ladies in the place with style and grace."

A third shared: "Wow this is amazing," while a fourth called the situation "magical" and a fifth agreed, as they said the snap was "stunning".

The ladies all looked so glamorous

In a recent eye-opening piece published by Allison P. Davis in The Cut, Meghan inadvertently revealed the current focus of her parenting with eldest child, Archie Harrison.

Allison joined the family on the school run, and wrote: During the ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars," Allison also penned.

