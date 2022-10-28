Meghan Markle's £3,027 incredible tribute to son Archie Harrison revealed Did you spot it?

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured shopping in Montecito alongside a friend last week – and whilst many only took notice of her unique look, others missed a sweet tribute to her son Archie Harrison.

Meghan is known for her love of jewellery and owns many precious pieces. It seems that to her vast collection she has added a very special necklace that pays homage to her three-year-old son.

During her outing, the mother-of-two was pictured wearing Logan Hollowell's Baby Queen Water Drop Emerald Solitude Necklace.

The special emerald necklace is a clear tribute to her son Archie, as his gem birthstone is an emerald.

According to Logan Hollowell's website, "Emerald is a stone that is used to bring forth manifestation in the form of prosperity and abundance. It is used for intuitive awareness, meditation, and spirituality.

The Duchess was pictured wearing the precious necklace last week

"This classic stone of love and romance, is said to bring both passion, and unconditional love, bringing balance within relationships, as well as friendship. In the event of heartbreak, emerald is used to heal and put one back on the path to love."

They add: "Emerald brings and enhances harmony, joy, memory, and faith. It also benefits intellect, communication, decision making, and promotes truthfulness and honesty, seeing past the superficial."

Archie will turn four years old on the same day of King Charles' coronation

It's not the first time that Meghan has chosen a special Logan Hollowell jewel. Back in 2021, in a video shared to launch a special project on her 40th birthday, she showed off a special astrology-inspired tribute to her two children Archie and Lilibet.

The star rocked two Constellation necklaces layered up: Taurus to represent Archie, whose birthday is May 6, and Gemini for little Lilibet who was born on June 4, 2021.