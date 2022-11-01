Meghan Markle reveals how she coped during pregnancy The Duchess spoke out in her podcast

Meghan Markle, 41, has opened up about the pressures of being a "good mom" on her latest instalment of her Archetypes podcast and she made an admission about one of her holistic approaches to pregnancy.

MORE: Meghan Markle's alternative treatment while pregnant with Archie might surprise you

While speaking to the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, Meghan revealed that her friend sent her "meditations" throughout her pregnancy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares a sweet moment with Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Sussex said: "Sophie's not just a wife or a first lady, she's the type of person who cares really deeply about their friends. She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement and I've gone to her over the years for advice."

The Duchess doesn't disclose if it was her first or second pregnancy (or indeed both) that she took this holistic approach with mindfulness practice.

The royal did meditations while pregnant

The NHS website details how meditation and mindfulness can be helpful in general. "Mindfulness can help us deal with issues more productively. Becoming more aware of the present moment can help us enjoy the world around us more and understand ourselves better," it reads.

SEE: Watch Meghan Markle's brilliant reaction to mischievous baby Archie in throwback video

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'healing' £11m Montecito mansion they couldn't resist - photos

During another episode, this time with friend Serena Williams, Meghan opened up further about her experience with pregnancy.

Talking to Serena, she said: "You made pregnancy look so sexy. I just waddled around. I was just tired. So tired. Oh my God."

The Duchess has two children

These two feelings are very relatable, and probably ones that most pregnant women experience.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another baby?

Doting dad Prince Harry has previously expressed his desire to help the environment by limiting the number of children he has.

Back in July 2019, the son of King Charles interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and said: "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.